New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is holding private meetings with influential labour union leaders in an effort to unite the American left behind a progressive candidate for the 2028 presidential election, according to a report by Axios.

Mamdani is seeking to build support for a left-wing or labour-aligned candidate amid uncertainty over whether his close political ally, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, will enter the race.

Four people familiar with the discussions told Axios that Mamdani believes progressives must capitalise on their gains in last week's midterm elections and organise early to prevent a moderate Democrat from consolidating support without a strong challenge from the left.

One source who had spoken directly with Mamdani said the mayor "wants the progressive ecosystem to mobilise quickly, strategically and efficiently if a moderate candidate is clearly on the rise."

The source compared the strategy to former President Barack Obama's role in helping Joe Biden consolidate support against progressive Senator Bernie Sanders during the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.

Mamdani, who was born in Uganda, is constitutionally barred from running for president because he is not a natural-born US citizen. However, he is seeking to shape the direction of the Democratic Party as it prepares for the next presidential election.

Mamdani courts labour leaders

According to Axios, Mamdani met Jimmy Williams Jr., president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, at Gracie Mansion last month to discuss the 2028 presidential race.

During the meeting, Mamdani reportedly asked Williams which potential candidates he favoured and how his union would decide whom to endorse.

He also asked whether Williams had ever considered running for public office.

Williams told Axios that he "fully supports" members of the labour movement seeking elected office, although he said he had no intention of running himself.

Mamdani has also met Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, to discuss the presidential election and other issues.

He is also planning to meet Shawn Fain, president of the United Automobile Workers (UAW), who has become an influential figure within the progressive labour movement.

Some left-wing activists have encouraged Fain to consider running for president, although he told the Detroit News last month that he was not seeking to enter the race.

"Progressive ideas only win when working-class voters see themselves in the fight," Mamdani told Axios. "There's no better way to do that than to run an actual worker for president, not a professional politician."

Who could lead the progressive left in 2028?

Mamdani's efforts come as Democrats begin positioning themselves for the 2028 presidential election following their sweeping midterm victories, which saw the party regain control of both chambers of Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most prominent figures on the Democratic Party's left, has yet to decide whether to pursue a presidential bid or run for the Senate in 2028.

According to Axios, Mamdani has privately acknowledged that he is uncertain whether she will seek the White House, raising questions about who could represent the progressive wing in the Democratic primaries.

Some on the left hope Michigan's incoming Senator Abdul El-Sayed, who won a closely watched race last week, will consider running for president.

Others are backing California Representative Ro Khanna, who is also considering a White House bid.