Yemen's Houthis free 600 pro-government fighters, ICRC says

Yemen's Houthis on Sunday released 600 members of government forces held since hostilities resumed in July, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

In Sanaa, the chairman of the commission in charge of prisoner affairs, Abdelkader al-Mourtada, called it "the largest unilateral prisoner release and pardon operation in the history of the conflict".

"Six hundred people detained in connection with the conflict in Yemen were unilaterally released today by authorities in Sanaa," said the ICRC statement.

Its teams spoke with each detainee, notably to assess their health, it added, without elaborating.

Mourtada called the move a "humanitarian" initiative and said 2,612 prisoners had previously been released, claiming that its opponents had not done likewise since hostilities began.

The Houthi official pointed the finger at Saudi Arabia, which backs Yemen's government. He said it had "given instructions to the opposing side and the United Nations to prevent any progress on the issue of prisoners".

The conflict in Yemen broke out in 2014 when the pro-Iranian Houthis began an offensive against government forces and seized control of swathes of the country, notably the capital.

A ceasefire in force since 2022 ended in July as conflict broke out elsewhere in the region. Since then, more than 1,600 people have been killed and over 300,000 forced to flee their homes, according to the UN.