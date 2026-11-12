Yemen's Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil, military sites

Yemen's Houthis said Thursday that their forces targeted Saudi oil infrastructure and military sites in a new wave of missile and drone attacks.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the group said later it had intercepted and destroyed two drones, one in the Riyadh region and another in the ​oil-rich Eastern Province.

The Houthis said they had attacked Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline and an oil facility in the port city of Yanbu on the Red Sea, as well as a Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh.

The pipeline, which ends at Yanbu, has become increasingly important to the world's largest crude exporter, allowing it to get its oil to market after Iran blockaded the Strait of Hormuz on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula at the outset of the Middle East war.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a post on X that one operation "targeted Pumping Station No. 7 on the East-West Pipeline using a drone", while a second "targeted the Yanbu oil facility using a ballistic missile".

He claimed both attacks - as well as two others targeting a Saudi airport and an airbase not far from the Yemeni border - had been successful.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted the East-West pipeline, and on Monday Saudi Arabia said an attack on the conduit had sparked a fire but had not affected operations.

Saree also said the Houthis had attacked state-run oil company Saudi Aramco in Riyadh, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

A skyscraper belonging to the oil giant was damaged on Sunday by what authorities described as falling shrapnel from an "attempted attack".

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis announced several interceptions of missiles and drones from Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but it was unclear whether they were related to the Iran-backed group's latest claims.

On Thursday morning, the coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, said it had intercepted a drone in the Riyadh region and another in Saudi Arabia's east, amid a surge in attacks.

The coalition also said Wednesday night that it had destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting western Saudi Arabia.

Two more drones were destroyed in the country's south and the region around the holy city of Mecca, it added late Wednesday.

According to the Saudi civil defence, missile debris fell in the village of Sabouha, about 35 kilometres (22 miles) from Mecca.

Since fighting resumed in July, Saudi Arabia has been regularly targeted by the Houthis, who have attacked airports, energy infrastructure, military sites and Riyadh's financial district.

But the Houthis have repeatedly denied targeting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

(AFP and TNA staff)