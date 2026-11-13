Yemeni novelist and doctor Marwan al-Ghafouri has gone missing in the UAE after attending the Sharjah International Book Fair, with his wife saying on Friday that German diplomats were seeking answers about his whereabouts amid unconfirmed reports that he was allegedly detained by Emirati intelligence.

Al-Ghafouri, who holds German citizenship and lives in Germany, disappeared on Thursday morning while preparing to travel from his hotel to Dubai International Airport for a flight to Düsseldorf.

His wife, writer Sarah Yassin, said she had lost all contact with him and that Emirates airline had confirmed he had not boarded his scheduled flight, while Düsseldorf Airport confirmed he had not arrived.

Yassin appealed directly to Sharjah's ruler, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, to intervene and help locate her husband, who had travelled to the UAE after receiving an official invitation to participate in the emirate's annual international book fair.

In a Facebook post addressed to the ruler, she said her husband had arrived as a guest of the literary festival and should be returned safely to his family.

"Now I appeal to you, Sheikh, to return your guest to his wife and daughters," she wrote.

Yassin said she had informed German police and the German embassy in the UAE about her husband's disappearance.

She added that she did not want the case to become a matter of political intervention between countries, appealing instead to the ruler's responsibility towards a guest of the emirate.

However, in a subsequent statement on Friday, Yassin stressed that there was no reliable information confirming reports that her husband had been arrested.

She said the German embassy was communicating with Emirati authorities to establish what had happened and urged people to refrain from circulating unverified claims about his disappearance.

Several Yemeni media outlets had earlier reported allegations that Emirati intelligence officers detained al-Ghafouri before his departure.

Al-Masdar Online, citing sources close to his family, reported that the writer had been due to travel on Emirates flight EK57 to Düsseldorf and disappeared while preparing to leave his hotel for the airport.

The allegations of detention have not been independently verified, and no official explanation of his disappearance has been reported from Emirati authorities.

Journalist Abdul Fattah Haidara, who accompanied al-Ghafouri during the previous three days of his visit, said they had exchanged messages on Thursday morning after the novelist left his hotel.

Haidara said it remained unclear whether al-Ghafouri had reached Dubai airport.

He added that the Sharjah International Book Fair organisers were cooperating with efforts to trace the novelist's movements and had promised to take the necessary official steps.

Al-Ghafouri travelled to the UAE to participate in the 45th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, which opened on 4 November and runs until 15 November.

During the festival, he attended a signing of his novel 'Five Houses for God and a Room for My Grandmother', published by the Lebanese publishing house Dar al-Saqi.

His wife said he had accepted the invitation partly because of his longstanding relationship with Sharjah, where he had been honoured as a poet approximately 20 years earlier.

Al-Ghafouri is a prominent Yemeni novelist, poet, physician and political commentator who has contributed to newspapers and cultural publications across the Arab world.

His disappearance has prompted expressions of concern among Yemeni writers, journalists and cultural figures, with calls for the authorities to establish his whereabouts and ensure his safe return to his family.