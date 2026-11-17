Yemen's Defence Minister Taher al-Aqili has become increasingly absent from public view during the ongoing war between government forces and the Houthis, fuelling speculation that he could be replaced.

Al-Aqili's reduced activity follows an attack on his convoy in the southern province of al-Dhale on 9 September, when supporters of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) reportedly blocked his return to the interim capital, Aden. Several members of his entourage were injured and detained before mediators enabled the minister and his escorts to leave.

Two political and government sources told The New Arab that replacing al-Aqili was under discussion, with several potential candidates being considered, including members of the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC). However, no final decision has been made on either his departure or possible successor.

The sources said the decision would depend partly on the findings of a PLC delegation currently visiting military fronts and several provinces. The delegation is meeting military commanders, security officials and local authorities to assess the situation and is expected to submit recommendations to PLC chairman Rashad al-Alimi and other council members.

Its report could lead to wider changes within the military leadership, including the chief of staff and other senior commanders as well as the defence minister.

Al-Aqili's absence from key military meetings has fuelled speculation over his position. He did not attend expanded military meetings held in Marib on 11 and 12 November, which brought together three PLC members, Chief of General Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces Sagheer bin Aziz, senior military commanders and government ministers to discuss developments on the battlefield.

A Defence Ministry source told The New Arab that the minister's absence was due to security precautions to protect him from potential Houthi missile and drone attacks. The source insisted that al-Aqili was continuing to perform his duties during the country's confrontation with the Houthis.

However, retired Brigadier General and military expert Ali Baamer said security concerns didn't fully explain the minister's prolonged absence, noting that senior officials, including PLC members Mahmoud al-Subaihi and Abdulrahman Abu Zara'a al-Muharrami, had maintained an active presence, with the former leading battles on the ground and the latter overseeing military operations.

Sources told The New Arab that al-Aqili's public appearances and movements declined sharply after the September attack. His last known public appearance was on 6 October, during a meeting with representatives of military formations within the Joint Operations Command.

Al-Aqili was also reportedly unhappy with what he considered an inadequate response from the government and PLC following the attack.

The incident exposed deeper tensions within the government camp, including the opposition among sections of the public and military formations in southern Yemen to officials originating from territories controlled by the Houthis, a problem that has also affected the Saudi-backed coalition.