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Senior figures from Yemen's previously dissolved Southern Transitional Council (STC) have launched renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia, accusing Riyadh of coercing the UAE-backed separatist movement into disbanding earlier this year, as Houthi forces advance towards the southern port city of Aden.

The allegations come amid growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and former STC leaders, whose movement suffered a major military defeat in January after attempting to consolidate control over southern Yemen.

Rajeh Bakrit, a member of the STC's former presidency, said this week that the council's dissolution on 9 January was imposed through Saudi pressure rather than agreed voluntarily by its leadership.

Writing on X after recently leaving Saudi Arabia, Bakrit claimed the STC delegation summoned to Riyadh had been subjected to "pressure and coercion" and described its members as having been "detained".

He argued that the declaration did not reflect the delegation's wishes, effectively challenging the legitimacy of the decision announced by STC secretary-general Abdulrahman al-Subaihi.

The council formally announced its dissolution in a televised statement on 9 January, saying it would pursue southern political aspirations through a Saudi-sponsored dialogue involving Yemen's southern factions.

However, several prominent separatist figures subsequently rejected the decision, insisting the movement continued to represent southern Yemenis seeking independence.

Former allies turn on Riyadh

Bakrit's accusations follow increasingly hostile statements from other senior STC figures, including Hani bin Breik, a former deputy head of the council, and Amr al-Bidh, a representative of former STC leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi.

In an interview with the UAE-based Sky News Arabia, Bin Breik accused Saudi Arabia of betraying its southern allies and failing to defeat the Houthis despite years of military intervention.

"The biggest mistake we made was trusting Saudi Arabia and thinking well of it," he said, accusing Riyadh of abandoning its commitments to the separatist movement.

Bin Breik argued that the Saudi-led coalition's failure to achieve a decisive victory had allowed the Houthis to strengthen their military capabilities.

Al-Bidh, meanwhile, defended the UAE's involvement in Yemen and accused Saudi Arabia of targeting the STC because of its opposition to Riyadh's negotiations with the Houthis.

The increasingly coordinated criticism has raised questions about whether the UAE-backed separatist movement is attempting to reassert its political relevance as Saudi Arabia faces renewed military pressure.

However, there is no independently established evidence that the latest statements represent a coordinated change in Abu Dhabi's policy towards Riyadh.

How the southern alliance collapsed

The latest dispute follows a dramatic confrontation between Saudi Arabia and the UAE-backed STC late last year.

In December 2025, separatist forces seized significant territory in the southern and eastern governorates of Hadramawt and Al Mahra, raising fears that they were moving towards a unilateral declaration of independence.

Saudi-backed government forces launched a counteroffensive in early January, supported by Saudi airstrikes, rapidly reversing the STC's territorial gains.

The confrontation exposed longstanding differences between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi over Yemen's political future.

Saudi Arabia has supported the internationally recognised government's authority and Yemen's territorial integrity, while the UAE has cultivated powerful southern armed groups, including the STC.

The UAE subsequently withdrew its remaining forces from Yemen, while Saudi Arabia sought to bring southern factions into a broader political dialogue.

Despite its official dissolution, the STC's separatist agenda has retained support among sections of southern Yemen's population.

Houthi advances deepen southern crisis

The renewed political confrontation comes as the Houthis make significant territorial advances against Yemen's internationally recognised government.

Reuters reported on Monday that Houthi fighters had advanced to within approximately 80 kilometres of Aden, their closest approach to the city since the early stages of the war in 2015.

The group has also intensified missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, prompting renewed Saudi-led airstrikes inside Yemen.

The offensive has placed additional pressure on Yemen's divided anti-Houthi forces, whose rivalries have complicated efforts to mount a coordinated military response.

On Thursday, Presidential Leadership Council chief Rashad al-Alimi reshuffled senior government and military positions following battlefield setbacks, appointing several southerners, including former STC spokesperson Salem al-Awlaki.

The appointments suggest an effort to address southern grievances as the government increasingly depends on forces from the region to resist the Houthi advance.

But with senior separatists openly questioning their former Saudi allies, the renewed war risks deepening the divisions within the coalition opposing the Houthis at a critical moment for Aden.