Prominent authors and freedom of expression groups on Thursday urged Iran to spare the life of a poet sentenced to death on accusations related to an attack on a seminary, with activists warning he is at risk of imminent execution.

Peyman Farahavar, 37, has been notified by the judiciary that an order has been issued for his execution after his sixth appeal against his death sentence failed, according to the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR).

Rights groups accuse Iran of ramping up politically motivated executions of protesters and dissidents in recent months to instil fear into the population in the wake of January protests and the war against the US and Israel.

IHR said that Farahavar, whose work had highlighted environmental issues in his home region of northwestern Iran and had on occasion criticised authorities, was arrested in August 2024 over damage to a seminary in the city of Rasht.

He was charged with membership of the outlawed People's Mujahedin (MEK) opposition group and sentenced to death in 2025 on charges of rebellion and waging war against God, it added.

French newspaper Liberation published a letter from 350 writers and groups urging the international community and media "to use every means at their disposal to bring the authorities of the Islamic Republic to their senses, and to exert pressure to secure the immediate cancellation of Peyman Farahavar's execution".

The letter, signed by prominent writers including Leila Slimani and Virginie Despentes, said that since his arrest Farahavar had not been allowed any time out of prison to see his young child and his conviction had been based on forced confessions.

"Peyman Farahavar's life is in critical danger," added Karin Deutsch Karlekar, director of Writers at Risk at PEN America, the US branch of freedom of expression group PEN.

"The Iranian government is about to murder a poet because of his writing. It is abhorrent and shows how far the government is willing to go to silence dissenting voices. He must be released," she said.

IHR said he was at "imminent risk of execution" and "has been denied medical treatment despite suffering from chronic illnesses and subjected to coercion to force self-incriminating confessions".

It quoted a poem Farahavar wrote in his jail cell evoking how people on a "path of war against tyrannical decrees" would "draw a final breath upon the gallows of freedom".