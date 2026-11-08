Amid escalating debate and domestic calls to reconsider Iran's nuclear doctrine, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) made a surprise announcement on Saturday, officially declaring that Iran had lifted its self-imposed restriction on the range of its ballistic missiles.

IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi made the announcement during a ceremony in Tehran marking "Air and Space Week", promising that Iran would demonstrate these capabilities in actual operations rather than relying on empty words, arguing that the task was to prove its capabilities on the battlefield.

Mohebbi added that the development of Iran's missile range was continuing without interruption. He noted that if Iran's leadership decided to reconsider the country's nuclear doctrine, the necessary readiness would be provided.

The IRGC spokesperson also revealed that numerous underground missile cities and production facilities had been established, allowing weapons production and development to continue even during wartime and under bombardment.

This shift in Iran's missile programme comes at a time of heightened regional tensions and an atmosphere of war, with Tehran threatening to expand the geographical scope of its response to any new aggression.

The origins of the 2,000-kilometre limit

The strategic significance of the decision goes back to 2017, when the then-commander-in-chief of the IRGC, Mohammad Ali Jafari, revealed that Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, had imposed a maximum range of 2,000 kilometres on Iranian missiles.

In June 2021, Khamenei himself explained that there had been a desire to extend missile ranges to 5,000 kilometres, but that he had prevented this, setting the limit at 2,000 kilometres. He also acknowledged that there had been complaints about the restriction.

That recent statement reveals that the 2,000-kilometre restriction was not the result of technological shortcomings in Iran's missile capabilities, but rather a political decision taken at the highest level of the country's decision-making hierarchy.

The late former IRGC commander Hossein Salami, who was killed during the June war with Israel, reiterated this in a televised interview.

He stressed that there were no technical or technological obstacles to increasing the range and that Iran did not consider Europe a threat to its security at the time and had therefore refrained from developing missiles capable of reaching deep into European territory.

According to the Iranian website Tabnak, the 2,000-kilometre limit served not only to meet a vital part of Iran's defence requirements against regional threats, but also functioned as a political and security reassurance to European countries at the time.

Targeting Israel

Iranian military expert Mohammad Sadegh Alizadeh told The New Arab that the ability of Iran's ballistic missile arsenal to reach distances exceeding 2,000 kilometres dates back to the mid-2000s.

This was during the period when the late founder of Iran's missile programme, Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, was working on a solid-fuel missile project designed to reach Israel, he explained.

Alizadeh also said that in 2005 Tehrani Moghaddam sent a letter to Ali Khamenei announcing that the project had reached its final stages under his supervision.

He identified the project's objectives as developing a hypersonic missile capable of reaching Israel and a satellite-launch vehicle. The two-stage Sejjil missile was one of the by-products of this development programme.

Alizadeh noted that this technological pathway effectively gave Iran the ability to achieve ranges exceeding the distance to Israel. This meant overcoming technological restrictions and acquiring the capability to strike targets beyond Israel's geographical boundaries.

However, he explained that this technical capability remained subject to Iran's strategic considerations and was overseen by Khamenei. The latter did not authorise the production of weapons with ranges exceeding 2,000 kilometres, effectively halting efforts to extend missile range beyond that threshold because the prevailing peacetime circumstances did not warrant such a move.

Alizadeh added that Khamenei did not, at the same time, oppose the development of missile technologies used to carry satellites into space. Consequently, projects in this field continued under the supervision of the IRGC and the Ministry of Defence.

The Iranian military expert explained that the restriction was based on Tehran's assessment that the threat lay within a 2,000-kilometre radius and that Israel was the only party willing to risk launching an attack. Iran therefore calibrated its missile arsenal to this range to ensure that Israel could be targeted from anywhere within Iranian territory.

The participation of certain European countries in attacks against Iran is what changed this aspect of Iranian military doctrine.

Why now?

Regarding the reasons behind the current shift, Alizadeh explained that the situation changed during the wars of June 2025 and February 2026.

He said that during these two conflicts, Iran noted that certain infrastructure and logistical facilities outside the region, particularly in eastern and southeastern Europe and the southern Indian Ocean, had made their capabilities available to the United States to carry out attacks against Iran.

This, he argued, made those countries part of, and partners in, the military framework of the campaign directed against Iran.

Alizadeh concluded that these developments on the ground had changed Iran's previous assessment. As a result, Iran's current Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, lifted the 2,000-kilometre restriction.

He explained that the participation of certain European countries in attacks against Iran was what had changed this particular aspect of Iranian military doctrine.

Alizadeh noted that the threats facing Iran now extended beyond the previous geographical range, making it necessary for Tehran to adopt new measures, including lifting restrictions on missile ranges.

Reaching Israel from further east

Iranian military expert Mohammad Taheri also explained that Iran needed to increase the range of its missiles to enable it to target Israel from locations further east within Iranian territory, which are the furthest from Israel.

He added that the concentration of missile-launch sites in central and western Iran had exposed them to repeated Israeli attacks. This made the decision to remove restrictions on missile range a strategic necessity in response to new developments and threats extending beyond the region.

According to Taheri, the latest war demonstrated that many of the facilities supporting the US military were located outside West Asia. This made it necessary for Iran to increase its missile range so that it could potentially target those bases.