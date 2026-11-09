Why are Gaza's children left exposed to deadly winter floods?

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Five Palestinians, including children, were killed when a sand embankment collapsed onto displacement tents in Deir al-Balah, as heavy rains swept through Gaza, where Israeli bombardment has destroyed homes and infrastructure, leaving families exposed to deadly winter conditions.

Around 70,000 tents were flooded in a single day, according to Save the Children, while Gaza's Civil Defence received more than 1,500 distress calls.

"The children are shivering," a message from a pharmacist working at Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital warned, according to UK-based charity Humanity Care Relief.

Usman Dar, from the charity, said his colleague's desperate appeal focused not on food, but on warm clothing.

"The clothes they have are soaked through. They're wet, and a lot of their clothing has been destroyed, including socks, gloves and jackets," he said in a statement shared with The New Arab.

Meanwhile, the UN says more than 150,000 tents, 300,000 tarpaulins and 500,000 blankets remain outside Gaza awaiting dispatch.

Why are Palestinians still living in tents?

Israel's military campaign has devastated entire neighbourhoods, leaving Palestinians with few alternatives to overcrowded displacement camps.

According to the UN, approximately 1.4 million Palestinians, or 65% of Gaza's population, live in tents or makeshift shelters.

A UN satellite assessment from October 2025 found that 81% of Gaza's structures had been damaged, including more than 123,000 destroyed buildings.

Save the Children says more than 560,000 children are living in critical or catastrophic shelter conditions.

With temperatures dropping to 5°C, families face another winter in deteriorating tents, while 84% of surveyed households have no effective heating.

Heavy rain from the first winter storm of the season flooded displacement camps across the Gaza Strip, leaving many families exposed to the elements amid a shortage of adequate shelter [Getty]

How has Israeli destruction made flooding more dangerous?

Israeli bombardment has devastated Gaza's drainage, sewage and water infrastructure, leaving rainwater unable to drain safely.

An assessment cited by Oxfam found that 1,675 kilometres of Gaza's water and sanitation networks had been partially or completely destroyed by February 2025.

At Sheikh Radwan Lagoon in Gaza City, damaged pumping infrastructure has struggled to contain rising water mixed with sewage.

Emergency workers face severe shortages of fuel, pumps, heavy machinery and spare parts.

The International Organization for Migration says pumps and tens of thousands of sandbags needed to prevent flooding remain outside Gaza awaiting entry.

Why are emergency shelters still blocked?

Israel continues to stop tents, prefabricated homes, construction materials and equipment needed to repair damaged buildings from entering the devastated territory.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) reported in October that Israel permitted just 15 trucks carrying materials classified as "dual-use" to enter Gaza from Jordan each week.

With at least 500 truckloads of essential shelter materials in the pipeline, the NRC warned that deliveries would take more than seven months at that rate.

Restrictions also cover timber, cement, metal sheeting and tools needed to construct stronger shelters.

Despite provisions in the ceasefire agreement for temporary housing units, Save the Children says Israel has repeatedly blocked caravans from entering Gaza.

Why can't humanitarian organisations do more?

Aid agencies are operating amid widespread destruction, severe equipment shortages and Israeli restrictions on humanitarian access.

The NRC estimates that nearly 300,000 families need winter shelter assistance, but available stocks and supplies in the pipeline can only assist 52,000, and only partially.

Funding is another obstacle, with $186.6 million of the $283 million required for winter shelter assistance still unfunded in October.

But funding alone cannot resolve a crisis while Israel restricts supplies already purchased.

Who is responsible for preventing further deaths?

As the occupying power, Israel has obligations under international humanitarian law concerning civilian welfare and humanitarian relief.

Save the Children's Ahmad Alhendawi said the flooding was not simply bad weather, stressing that it is Israeli restrictions that leave children exposed.

"This is not simply the result of bad weather. Tents, shelter kits and fuel are waiting at Gaza’s borders while children sleep in floodwater, because the Israeli authorities are blocking their entry," Alhendawi said. "This is a choice, and children are paying the price.”

The organisation has urged international governments to pressure Israel to open crossings and allow unrestricted humanitarian access.