Abdul El-Sayed's historic election as the first Muslim senator in US history could prove uncomfortable for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, whose authoritarian military-backed regime the Egyptian-American Democrat has repeatedly condemned.

El-Sayed, who defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan on Tuesday, has described Egypt as a "military dictatorship" and called for an end to American military assistance to Cairo.

His victory gives him a platform in Washington to challenge a cornerstone of US-Egyptian relations, following a campaign in which his family's political history and opposition to military rule drew accusations of Muslim Brotherhood links.

The 42-year-old's election has nevertheless attracted praise in his ancestral homeland.

Egyptians celebrated his victory on social media, with some praising his opposition to American military support for Israel and his defeat of the powerful pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, which spent at least $30 million to stop him being elected.

Opposition to military rule

El-Sayed has repeatedly opposed Washington's financial support for Egypt's armed forces, arguing that American taxpayers should not subsidise authoritarian governments.

"I don't think we should be sending money to either. Egypt is the second biggest recipient of foreign military aid. If you'd like to start there, we can start there," he told the Detroit Free Press prior to his election, referring to both Egypt and Israel.

Egypt receives approximately $1.3 billion annually in US military financing, despite longstanding concerns about political repression and human rights abuses under Sisi.

Human rights organisations have long criticised Washington for continuing to arm Sisi's government despite its widespread repression of political opposition, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and torture in detention.

Critics argue that the assistance helps sustain Egypt's powerful military establishment while shielding Cairo from meaningful accountability for its human rights record

In October, the Trump administration waived human rights conditions on $320 million in assistance to Cairo, citing Egypt's cooperation following the outbreak of the Iran war.

El-Sayed reiterated his opposition to funding foreign militaries shortly before his election, explicitly naming Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

Timothy Kaldas, deputy director of the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, told The New Arab that El-Sayed could become a powerful advocate for enforcing existing human rights conditions on US military assistance to Egypt, particularly with Democrats controlling both houses of Congress.

"He joins several other Democratic Senators who have been vocal on Egypt's rising repression and have called for strict enforcement of existing human rights conditions on a portion of Egypt's military assistance," Kaldas said.

Morsi, the coup and family controversy

El-Sayed's opposition to Egyptian authoritarianism predates his Senate campaign.

His father emigrated from Egypt in 1978, partly because of political repression under the rule of former President Anwar Sadat.

During Egypt's 2011 revolution, El-Sayed publicly supported protesters demanding the removal of longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

In November 2012, he joined 45 other Egyptian Americans in signing a statement supporting President Mohamed Morsi, the country's first democratically elected leader, as a wide range of forces within Egypt attempted to oust him.

The statement defended Morsi's elected presidency and supported exceptional presidential powers while calling for them to expire following the adoption of a new constitution.

Morsi was subsequently overthrown in a July 2013 military coup, led by then-defence minister Sisi, who went on to become president. After the coup, the military massacred hundreds of protesters at Rabaa Square in Cairo and detained and tortured tens of thousands of political opponents.

El-Sayed's support for Morsi subsequently became ammunition for political opponents who accused him of sympathising with the Muslim Brotherhood.

The accusations intensified during his Senate campaign after old social media posts by his half-sister, academic Eman Abdelhadi, emerged describing a history of Brotherhood involvement within their extended family.

Abdelhadi said their mother, Fatten Elkomy, had been active in the Brotherhood while attending university in Egypt during the 1970s.

El-Sayed, whose parents separated when he was young and who was raised primarily by his father and stepmother, rejected claims of personal Brotherhood ties, saying he had never discussed the alleged activities with his mother.

Many Egyptians who had no association with the Muslim Brotherhood supported Morsi's presidency, on the grounds that he was democratically elected, and there has been no credible evidence that El-Sayed was ever a member of the organisation.

Egyptian establishment backlash

Following his Democratic primary victory in August, El-Sayed also faced criticism from Egyptian establishment figures after suggesting he might have become a taxi driver in Egypt, like some of relatives, had his father never emigrated, highlighting Egypt's lack of opportunities.

Abbas Shouman, secretary-general of Al-Azhar's Council of Senior Scholars, criticised his remarks, while television presenter Doaa Farouk accused him of disparaging his ancestral homeland.

Egyptian media-monitoring organisation Insan also reported attacks by pro-regime accounts targeting his criticism of Sisi and American military assistance.

Kaldas said the attempts to portray El-Sayed as a Brotherhood member illustrated the Egyptian establishment's hostility towards political criticism.

"Attempts by pro-government commentators to claim that Senator Elect El-Sayed, who is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights and equality for all religions, is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood just exposes the absurd lengths they will go to label any critic of the Egyptian government as a member of the Muslim Brotherhood," he said.

He added that El-Sayed's Egyptian heritage could amplify his criticism among the Egyptian public at a time when the government is intensifying its crackdown on independent news outlets, including Mada Masr and Matsadaash.

No official Egyptian government reaction to his Senate victory has been confirmed.

Nevertheless, with Democrats taking control of Congress, El-Sayed could push for greater scrutiny of US military assistance to Egypt, although significantly altering that relationship would require broader congressional support.

His election now places a prominent critic of Sisi's military rule inside an institution central to sustaining Washington's longstanding relationship with Cairo.

Kaldas urged Cairo to address its human rights record rather than attack its critics, saying the government should "end attacks on Egyptian's journalists, and reach out to the first Egyptian-American elected to the US Senate to find common ground".