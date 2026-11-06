Indian-American Democrat Nabeela Syed, 27, has won a seat in the Illinois State Senate, flipping a Republican-held district in another milestone for the young Muslim politician who first entered the state legislature at the age of 23.

Syed secured 57% of the vote against Republican rival Darby Hills, who received 43%, winning Illinois' 26th Senate District and delivering another gain for Democrats in Tuesday's US midterm elections.

Her victory marks the latest step in a political career that began following Donald Trump's first presidential election win in 2016, when Syed said growing hostility towards Muslims and immigrants inspired her to enter public life.

Born and raised in Illinois to Indian immigrant parents from Hyderabad, Syed studied political science and business administration at the University of California, Berkeley, before launching her first election campaign in 2022.

At just 23, she won a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives for the 51st District, becoming the youngest woman elected to the state's legislature at the time.

She retained her seat in the 2024 elections before successfully campaigning for the state Senate this year.

From discrimination to political office

Syed has previously spoken about how experiences of discrimination and Islamophobia shaped her decision to pursue a political career.

Growing up as a Muslim American, she recalled classmates calling her a "terrorist", sometimes jokingly and at other times seriously.

She also described an incident in Washington, DC, where someone attempted to spit at her while she was attending a training programme.

Syed has linked such experiences to the political climate following Trump's 2016 election victory, saying she felt Muslims and other minorities were becoming increasingly unwelcome in the country where she had grown up.

She viewed political participation as a way to defend communities whose voices were often underrepresented in government.

Her mother also encouraged her to enter politics, asking her: "If you don't do it, who will?"

The question became part of the personal motivation behind Syed's decision to seek elected office.

Focus on healthcare, education and living costs

During her time in the Illinois House of Representatives, Syed focused on issues affecting residents' everyday lives, including healthcare costs, prescription drug prices, consumer protection and education funding.

She also supported expanding breast cancer screening, improving mental health services and legislation aimed at making it easier for people to participate in elections.

Her latest campaign placed particular emphasis on the growing number of data centres being built to support artificial intelligence technology.

Syed warned that the enormous electricity demands of these facilities could drive up household energy bills, leaving ordinary consumers to bear the costs of expanding AI infrastructure.

She called for technology companies to pay for the electricity consumed by their data centres rather than passing those costs on to households.

She also advocated stronger oversight of data centre developments, including assessments of their environmental impact and consumption of water and other resources.

The issue has become increasingly prominent as technology companies expand the infrastructure needed to operate AI systems, raising concerns about energy demand and the consequences for surrounding communities.

Syed's victory adds to the gains made by Democrats in state-level races during the 2026 midterms, as younger politicians from minority backgrounds secure greater representation in American political institutions.