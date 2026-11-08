US representative Hakeem Jeffries is on the cusp of making history as the first Black Speaker of the House, after the Democrats won majority control in the midterm elections.

As speaker, the New York congressman would lead a majority sworn in the first week of January, taking the reins from Republicans who controlled the House for the past four years.

The House speaker acts as the head of the often boisterous 435-member chamber, deciding what legislation advances to a vote or dies on the vine. The House speaker is second in line for the presidency, after Vice President JD Vance.

Later this month, the newly elected House Democrats will gather behind closed doors to anoint their candidate for the January election for speaker. Multiple Democratic aides say no one poses a serious threat to Jeffries.

If nominated and elected as expected, it would be the first time a Black lawmaker has grasped the powerful House speaker's gavel, a job second in line to the president and the only leadership position in Congress mandated by the US Constitution.

Backlash over Israel support

While Jeffries is set to make history, his campaign has drawn calls to keep him from being sworn in.

The politician's campaign comes as more than 1 million people have signed an online petition calling for House Democrats to vote him out over his public record, policy positions, campaign donors, and leadership.

Another petition launched in November also called for opposition to the attorney as speaker over his support for Israel.

The politician is known for his staunch support for Israel, having received millions in donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), known for lobbying against pro-Palestinian candidates and organisations.

Jeffries has been one of AIPAC's top recipients, earning him the nickname "AIPAC Shakur", and voted against an amendment that would have cut over $3 billion in military aid to Israel.

Jeffries has also garnered criticism for saying that impeaching US President Trump was not on the Democratic leadership's agenda.

The president has publicly and privately taunted Jeffries, a New York University-educated lawyer, who has served in Congress since 2013 and is the highest-ranking Black elected official in America. Trump once mocked Jeffries by posting a fake photo on social media of the Democratic leader wearing a sombrero outside the White House.

The Brooklyn-born 56-year-old Jeffries would take over the office from Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, as Democrats look to confront President Donald Trump's final two years in office.

(Agencies contributed to this report)