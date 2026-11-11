Where do Senate majority leadership hopefuls stand on Israel?

A number of senators, including progressive Bernie Sanders, and Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, have indicated they would back a new senate majority leader following last week's midterm victory for the Democratic Party.

Progressive Chris Van Hollen told reporters on Monday he "hasn't shut the door" on a potential bid to replace Chuck Schumer as the Democrats' leader in the senate.

The senate majority leader decides who gets to speak when in the senate, and sets the calendar for the senate, giving them power to influence what bills make it to the floor. They are also their party's defacto leader in the senate, which means they set the party agenda.

Long-serving Democratic Senator Schumer has led his party in the senate since 2021. Most sources, including top prediction markets, expect he will continue his leadership as senate majority leader.

However, some critics of Schumer have pointed to his age, 75, and a desire to see younger party members in leadership positions as reasons to replace him.

Schumer has long advocated for Israel in US politics, even calling himself the 'Guardian of Israel.' Schumer has accepted over half a million dollars from pro-Israel PACs, including AIPAC, according to campaign finance tracker Who Funds My Rep?

Schumer has repeatedly sponsored and backed pro-Israel legislation, including an objection to a United Nations' resolution condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and a 2017 act that sought to criminalise boycotts against Israel.

After Israel began its genocidal war on Gaza in 2023, Schumer continued his support for the country but said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has "lost his way" in a 2024 senate speech.

In February 2026, Schumer said an important aspect of his job as the Democrats' leader in the senate is to "fight for aid to Israel."

He refused to endorse Zohran Mamdani in the 2025 New York Mayoral race due to Mamdani's past criticism of Israel. Schumer did, however, endorse Abdul El-Sayed in his senate race, despite the senator-elect's similar criticism of Israel.

El-Sayed is one of the incoming senators declining to back Schumer as Senate majority leader. "If we have another option, I'm going to look at that," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan.

El-Sayed said in the same interview Chris Van Hollen would be "an amazing Senate majority leader."

Maryland Senator Van Hollen, is a vocal critic of the US's support of Israel, particularly since October 2023. Van Hollen said "President Biden's inaction, given the suffering in Gaza, is shameful," in a November 2024 interview with Medhi Hassan.

On Tuesday, Van Hollen led a group of twelve senators in urging the House and Senate to remove intelligence cooperation with Israel from the 2027 National Defense Authorisation Act.

Prediction markets Kalshi and Polymarket put Van Hollen second behind Schumer in the odds for next senate majority leader. Both markets put Hawaii senator Brian Schatz in a distant third place.

Schatz introduced an amendment backing the creation of a Palestinian state in 2024, which he said represents "hope for a peaceful and prosperous and healthy future" according to Axios.

Schatz also voted for Bernie Sanders' resolutions to cancel $8.8 billion of arms sales to Israel.

The senate majority leader will be picked in a secret vote in early December.