What could Israel lose if Democrats win in the midterms?

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza and the billions of dollars Washington spends supporting its military have become major flashpoints in the US midterm campaigns, exposing deep divisions among Democrats over an alliance long backed by both parties.

Candidates calling for restrictions on military aid to Israel have challenged longstanding supporters of the country, arguing that American funds should instead prioritise needs at home.

Americans vote on Tuesday to determine control of the House of Representatives and Senate for the remaining two years of President Donald Trump’s term, with Republicans defending majorities in both chambers.

A Democratic victory could translate those campaign divisions into greater scrutiny of weapons transfers and investigations into Washington’s role in Israel’s military campaigns. But the extent of any change would depend on whether Democrats turn criticism into congressional action, with Trump still in the White House.

Arms: access matters more than aid

The debate over military assistance took a new turn on Tuesday when Trump said the United States would stop providing Israel with roughly $4 billion in annual aid in 2027, while continuing to sell it weapons.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had approached him about the proposal and that they had discussed it for several years. The announcement did not itself establish how the change would be implemented.

Israeli human rights lawyer Eitay Mack told The New Arab that Israel’s economic position makes access to American military equipment more important than the financial assistance used to purchase it.

"The bigger question for Israel than the financial aid is if it has a free possibility to buy whatever American military equipment it wants," he said.

A Democratic majority, he argued, could challenge weapons transfers, demand explanations and investigate how American equipment is used. Even where lawmakers failed to stop a shipment, that process could raise its political cost and bring allegations of human rights abuses and violations of international law into congressional debate.

That would represent a significant change for an Israeli government accustomed, in Mack’s assessment, to obtaining American weapons with limited obstacles.

"Even if they could not stop arms shipments, even the serious discussion in Congress about a particular arms shipment, I think, will be a shock in Israel," he said.

Accountability: investigating Washington’s role

A Democratic-controlled Congress could launch investigations into the Biden and Trump administrations’ involvement in Israel’s military campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, potentially exposing US decision-making and the role of American weapons.

Such inquiries could also put pressure on future military cooperation, even as Trump retained considerable foreign-policy powers, Mack told The New Arab.

"I think this investigation is important not only for looking at the past, but also looking to the future," he said.

Mack pointed to congressional investigations into the Iran-Contra affair in the 1980s and scrutiny of Israel’s relationship with apartheid South Africa as historical examples of pressure that Israeli officials took seriously. Those precedents, he argued, show why hearings and demands for documents can matter even without an immediate change in policy.

Congressional scrutiny could also extend to whether American weapons and funding have supported settler violence and the displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Official congressional visits to Palestinian communities and testimony from Palestinian activists could bring those affected directly into the debate in Washington, alongside formal investigations.

Whether Democrats take such steps would depend on political will, Mack cautioned, and whether their campaign criticism of Israel translates into action after the election.

Pressure in Israeli public opinion

Congressional pressure could also affect how Israelis understand their country’s international position.

Mack drew a distinction between European criticism, which he said many Israelis have become accustomed to dismissing, and restrictions imposed by the United States, whose support they regard as indispensable.

"Israel doesn’t have a replacement to its relationship with the US – not militarily, not politically, not economically," he said.

Serious challenges to weapons transfers could make the costs of government policy harder for the Israeli public to ignore.

In May 2024, the Biden administration paused a shipment of bombs over concerns about their use in Rafah, prompting a response from Netanyahu, who declared that Israelis would "fight with their fingernails" if necessary.

The effect would not necessarily depend on lawmakers succeeding in blocking weapons. Hearings, investigations and repeated public challenges could themselves undermine the expectation that Washington’s support will remain unconditional.

Mack said that potential influence made congressional action urgent, while acknowledging that a Democratic victory would not automatically produce it.

"It’s a matter of political will," he said.