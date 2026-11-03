Millions of Americans will vote on Tuesday in midterm elections that will determine whether President Donald Trump’s Republican Party retains control of Congress — or face a Democratic majority able to obstruct his agenda and investigate his administration. All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats are on the ballot.

Republicans hold a 53–47 Senate majority, meaning Democrats need a net gain of four seats to take control. Winning three would leave the chamber evenly divided, with Republican Vice President JD Vance retaining the tie-breaking vote.

The New Arab breaks down seven key battlegrounds and the candidates competing to shape Washington’s balance of power.

The contests include six Republican-held seats Democrats hope to flip and one crucial Democratic-held seat, Michigan, they must defend.

Texas

Texas has become one of the election’s most expensive and closely watched contests, with Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton facing Democratic state representative James Talarico. A Democratic victory would break a statewide election losing streak stretching back to 1994 — and deal Republicans a major blow in a state long considered to be a conservative stronghold.

Paxton defeated incumbent Senator John Cornyn in the Republican primary with Trump’s backing, despite concerns among party leaders that his legal and ethical controversies would make the seat harder to defend. He was impeached on corruption allegations in 2023 but acquitted by the Republican-controlled state Senate; a federal corruption investigation also ended without charges.

The race has drawn enormous spending from Elon Musk. Reporting suggests Musk contributed $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, which transferred the same amount to a pro-Paxton political action committee, and another $10 million to a separate group supporting him.

Islamophobia has also emerged as a key issue in the state, with Muslim voters accusing Texas Republicans of stigmatising their community through campaigns against "Sharia law" featuring wild allegations that it poses a threat to Texans.

Islamophobia tracking monitors, including Bridge Initiative, have said that state officials have used ordinary expressions of Muslim civic life to justify unfounded allegations of Islamic law encroaching into the key state.

Michigan

Michigan’s Senate contest has pitted Democrat Abdul El-Sayed against Republican former congressman Mike Rogers in a race marked by Islamophobic attacks and bitter divisions over US support for Israel. Unlike the other six states on this list, Michigan is a seat Democrats are defending.

El-Sayed, a former Wayne County health director born to Egyptian immigrants, would become the first ever Muslim US senator if elected.

Trump has falsely labelled El-Sayed a "jihadist", while Rogers and his allies have sought to connect him to the Muslim Brotherhood – claims which El-Sayed himself has denied.

El-Sayed’s criticism of Israel has also exposed deep divisions within the Democratic Party. Congresswoman Haley Stevens, a staunch supporter of Israel whom he defeated in the primary, withdrew her endorsement and backed Rogers, citing his rhetoric on Israel among other concerns.

Maine

Maine is one of Democrats’ clearest opportunities to take a Republican-held seat without having to overcome a deeply conservative statewide electorate.

Republican Senator Susan Collins is fighting for a sixth term against Democrat Troy Jackson, a former state Senate president and lumberjack. Collins, the last Republican senator in New England and a self-styled 'centrist', has survived in a Democratic-leaning state partly by cultivating a reputation for independence and occasionally breaking with her party.

Collins is hoping to use her position as she faces yet another major test in a state that voted against Trump in all three of his presidential campaigns. Jackson offers Democrats a challenger with a working-class background and state-level political experience, while Collins is relying on the crossover support that has sustained her previous victories.

Ohio

Ohio’s contest could give Democrats another chance in a former swing state that has, over recent years, moved increasingly towards Republicans.

Former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown is attempting a comeback against Republican Jon Husted in a special election for the remaining two years of the Senate term vacated by Vice President JD Vance.

The stakes have attracted extensive spending: the New York Times reported that the race had drawn roughly half a billion dollars, with Republicans spending about $80 million more on advertising than Democrats.

Trump and Vance have campaigned for Husted, while former president Barack Obama has appeared for Brown. A Brown victory would give Democrats a valuable pickup in the vice president’s home state.

Alaska

Alaska offers Democrats a route to a majority through a candidate whose campaign is closely tied to local interests rather than the national party’s image.

Democrat Mary Peltola, a former member of the House of Representatives, is challenging Republican Senator Dan Sullivan in a state that usually votes Republican for president. Peltola would become the first Native American senator from Alaska if elected, and has emphasised support for the state’s fishing industry and oil and gas development.

This race will use ranked-choice voting: voters rank candidates, and if nobody wins an initial majority, subsequent preferences can determine the outcome. With two other candidates on the ballot and polling showing a close contest, the race may not produce an immediate winner on election night.

Iowa

With polling showing the candidates closely matched, Iowa will test whether a locally focused Democratic campaign can overcome the state’s historically Republican lean.

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson and Democratic state representative Josh Turek are competing for the seat belonging to what was once a presidential swing state, carried twice by Barack Obama, Iowa has shifted decisively towards Republicans, with Trump winning it by 13 percentage points in 2024.

Turek, a wheelchair basketball Paralympian and two-time gold medallist, has campaigned on healthcare, affordability and what he calls "common sense prairie populism". Hinson has promised to be a strong Trump ally while highlighting her bipartisan work and efforts to lower costs.

Kansas

Kansas has emerged as an unexpected battleground, with Democratic pastor Adam Hamilton challenging Republican Senator Roger Marshall. The state has not elected a Democratic senator since 1932, and Trump carried it by 16 percentage points in 2024. A Democratic victory would therefore represent one of the election’s most striking reversals.

Hamilton, the founding pastor of a large United Methodist congregation, has nevertheless pulled ahead in some late polling. Marshall has faced scrutiny over lawsuits against hundreds of patients for unpaid medical bills, an uncomfortable issue in an election dominated by affordability.