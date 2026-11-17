A month after being injured in an attack by Israeli settlers in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian-American 47-year-old Haitham Tayseer is still undergoing medical treatment. He still waits for any tangible action from the United States, a country of which he is a citizen.

Israeli settler attacks in the occupied West Bank frequently target Palestinians who hold US citizenship, which having doesn't seem to provide a sufficient guarantee of protection for Palestinians against Israeli violence, despite the consular protection and attention one might expect.

The attacks on US citizens have drawn sporadic reactions from officials in Washington. At one point, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee described Israeli settlers who besieged homes in Qusra as "Israeli terrorists" and warned that the US could impose sanctions on those involved in seizing property belonging to American citizens.

Yet, these statements have not been accompanied by punitive measures.

'No matter what citizenship you hold'

On 15 October, Haitham set out with other villagers to harvest olives, only to be surrounded by more than 50 settlers who began to pursue them. Haitham and those with him tried to flee, but he was struck in the head by a large stone; he fell to the ground and lost consciousness for a few moments. Upon regaining his senses, he scrambled back to his feet and continued running as the settlers closed in.

At that moment, the ground gave way beneath his feet, a drop of about a meter and a half causing him to fall. A settler then picked up another large stone and hurled it with great force at Haitham’s head, causing him to lose his sight instantly.

He told The New Arab that the Israeli settlers, not content with seeing him bleeding profusely from his head, began beating his legs and back with wooden batons until he lost consciousness once again.

Haitham awoke at a medical center in the neighboring village of Deir Dibwan. Given the severity of his condition and the fact that his vision had not returned, he was transferred to a hospital in Ramallah, where his head wound required more than 50 stitches.

"I remained in the hospital for five days receiving treatment, and my sight gradually returned. But the sounds of them attacking me with the clear intent to kill still echo in my mind. I don’t even know how I was saved from them," he added.

After returning home, Haitham suffered memory loss, which forced him to go back to the hospital for further treatment.

Nearly a month later, he continues to take medication; the bleeding between his skull and brain is expected to take six months to heal completely.

"The US Embassy reached out to me, requesting a report on what happened given that I have held US citizenship for 35 years, but I haven’t yet been able to submit it due to my health condition," he described.

But Haitham doesn’t expect the Israeli settlers to be held accountable, or even questioned, once the report is submitted. He believes it will simply be added to dozens of other reports documenting attacks on Palestinians who hold US citizenship.

He informed embassy staff that, as a US citizen, he wished to file a formal complaint against the settlers. However, he was told that the US Ambassador to Israel wouldn’t accept such a filing. When he asked why, pointing out that he has been a taxpayer for decades, he was told only that the Ambassador wouldn’t approve it.

Haitham expressed his belief that there is a clear distinction made between Palestinian-American citizens and Israeli-American citizens. If any harm were to befall the latter, it would be treated as a matter of significant international concern; Palestinians, by contrast, get no benefit or protection from their US citizenship.

"Once, soldiers stopped me at a military checkpoint. When I told them I held US citizenship, they replied, 'You remain a Palestinian, no matter what citizenship you hold, you are an Arab, and you will always be an Arab,'" Haitham concluded.

Washington’s calculations

These incidents are not isolated; they follow a pattern of previous cases in which US citizens have fallen victim to Israeli attacks in the West Bank. In July 2025, 20-year-old Palestinian-American Saif Musallat was killed after being beaten during an attack by settlers in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah.

Data from the US-based organisation Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) indicates that at least 14 Palestinians holding American citizenship have been killed since 2003.

These deaths raise further questions regarding the effectiveness of US efforts to protect its own citizens, and whether Washington is prepared to move beyond issuing statements of condemnation and calls for accountability toward exerting tangible pressure on the Israeli government.

Raed Nairat, a political analyst specializing in US affairs, told TNA that the US response to attacks by settlers against US citizens in the occupied West Bank can be examined on several levels.

The first concerns the role of the US embassy and its staff including Ambassador Mike Huckabee, who holds positions that are heavily biased in favor of Israel and the settlement enterprise. This stance has drawn criticism even from American citizens who visited Palestine and were subsequently targeted by settlers.

Nairat noted that the embassy and consulate’s handling of these attacks has also come under fire. He pointed to reports suggesting that they have failed to convey an accurate and comprehensive picture of the situation on the ground to Washington; a failure that could influence the nature of the US stance and the measures taken in response to these violations.

He added that a second level involves the broader position of the US administration both the White House and the State Department, given that American support for Israeli policies and settlements remains effectively in place.

Nairat also cited reports that US officials have issued threats against the United Kingdom and British companies in response to the latter’s imposition of sanctions on settlers, including hints that they could be barred from participating in US government tenders.

"This support operates on three levels: political cover provided by the positions of the Trump administration including its stance on the annexation of the occupied West Bank, an ideological alignment between figures within the US administration and Israel’s settlement policy, and, furthermore, the ideological/religious dimension represented by Ambassador Huckabee and the embassy staff," he explained.

Nairat stated that these factors have contributed to a situation where there is no meaningful difference in the level of protection afforded to Palestinians versus US citizens who are subjected to attacks by settlers, starting with homes belonging to American citizens that were confiscated, even though the American flag was flying over them.

Conversely, he suggested that the American landscape might undergo changes in the near future, noting that the repercussions of the midterm elections in the United States which saw the rise of US politicians openly criticising Israel.

"These internal shifts could prompt Washington to reconsider how it engages with the Israeli government, perhaps by adopting a more pragmatic approach toward the positions of Benjamin Netanyahu and the hardline ministers in his cabinet, such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. This, in turn, could pave the way for a more explicit American response to attacks by settlers," he concluded.

In a report published in October 2023, the news outlet Axios estimated that between 45,000 and 60,000 Palestinian-Americans live in the occupied West Bank.