As the results for the 2026 US midterms rolled in, progressives began their celebrations, which haven't stopped a week after Election Day.

From official campaign headquarters watch parties to smaller venues for local candidates, there was no doubt which party had prevailed - having campaigned on the key issues of affordability, healthcare, no more big money in politics, and no unnecessary wars - with a growing number of candidates this cycle favouring an end to unconditional aid to Israel.

"I felt the energy in the room," Mirvette Judeh, president of the Arab American Caucus of California, told The New Arab. She attended four election night watch parties in Southern California as the results came in.

"I was making calls until the very end to make sure people came out to vote," she said. "I danced with Nithya [Raman, mayor-elect of Los Angeles]. We didn’t even know if she was going to win or not."

Unlike previous elections, Judeh says that not only had more people come out to vote, but more had come out to celebrate than in past years, possibly in response to candidates campaigning on popular issues that drove people to the polls.

"You need to give people something to be inspired by," she said. "I think with the genocide and everything else that has happened, people gave up. A lot of voters from the past came back. It's a good feeling in Southern California and around the country."

In Michigan, Istafa Zaidi, founder and CEO of the American Public Affairs Committee, attended three watch parties, including at the campaign headquarters of now senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed. As someone who has worked for years to boost Muslim candidates, he was thrilled with the results.

"Honestly, I wasn’t expecting these kinds of results," he told TNA. "This was a historic event for Muslims—and everyone who wants to get money out of politics."

There are now seven Muslim members elected to the US House, including newly elected Representatives Adam Hamawy of New Jersey and Aisha Wahab of California, as well as the first Muslim to be elected to the US Senate, Abdul El-Sayed.

"People were there with their families, and they were happy that their voices were being heard," Zaidi said.

By contrast, many of the Republican election night venues were empty long before most of the results had been announced. Moreover, many Republican Party leaders, including Vice President JD Vance, have acknowledged that Iran was a large part of what cost them the election. Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, the only large state where the party did not see widespread losses, described the blue wave as "near extinction" for their party.

As of Tuesday, one week after the midterms, the elections have produced 54 Democratic senators (with 7 pickups), and 44 seats for the Republicans (with no pickups), and the two outstanding votes expected to go to Democrats; and 256 House wins for the Democrats (with 45 pickups) and 166 seats for the Republicans (with 3 pickups).

The midterms saw multiple firsts—Deb Haaland of New Mexico as the first Native American woman governor, Peggy Flanagan as the first Native American woman US senator, Chris Pappas of New Hampshire as the first openly gay US senator, and Keisha Lance Bottoms of Georgia as the first Black woman governor, among many other milestones.

For Democrats and progressives, the biggest celebrations could be yet to come, as the historically red stronghold of Mississippi continues to count Senate votes in a tight race that is expected to go to Democrat Scott Colom, who would be the first Black Senator from the state since the post-Civil War era.