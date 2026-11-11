US Treasury chief Scott Bessent relocates to base after Iran threat: NYT

Bessent has spearheaded a US push to cripple Iran's economy since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, vowing "economic asphyxiation".
MENA
2 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
11 November, 2026
Iranian plotting against US officials has reached a "more advanced stage", according to the anonymous sources, but the severity of the threats against Bessent was unclear. [Getty]

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated from his home in the Washington area to a military base following an Iranian threat against his life, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Bessent has spearheaded a US push to cripple Iran's economy since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, vowing "economic asphyxiation" of the Islamic republic through a web of sanctions.

US national intelligence chief Jay Clayton warned last month that Tehran has "substantially increased" its efforts to target US citizens in the Middle East and beyond.

Those efforts include beefing up the targeting of current and former US officials such as Bessent, the Times claimed, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

Iranian plotting against US officials has reached a "more advanced stage", according to the anonymous sources, but the severity of the threats against Bessent was unclear.

AFP has approached the Treasury for comment.

Washington ordered non-essential US embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia last month, following increasing attacks from Tehran-backed Houthi fighters.

The US military has also removed some aircraft from two British bases in recent weeks following reported threats from Iran.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war are gathering steam, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying on Tuesday that the US squeezing of Iran's economy made further attacks unnecessary.

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