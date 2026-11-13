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US shoots down Iran drone over Bahrain; FAA issues nationwide ground stop
Hello and welcome to our continuing coverage of politics and developments from the Middle East and beyond.
The latest:
US air regulators have issued a nationwide ground stop, citing communications issues affecting air traffic control towers. Homeland Security ruled out a cyberattack.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied an Iranian strike on a US radar, and said two IRGC drones launched towards Bahrain were shot down, without resulting in injuries or damage.
President Donald Trump claimed he held off on more Iran strikes following a request by Washington's Gulf allies.
Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency says it is "increasingly concerned" about an underground uranium-enrichment plant in Isfahan. There's been no inspection at the site since the first US-Israeli strikes on Iran in June last year.
Elsewhere, in Gaza, an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis killed seven people, including a surgeon, and injured dozens of others. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation as Israel intensifies strikes on the besieged territory despite a so-called ceasefire.
The war in Yemen continues between the Saudi-led coalition and the internationally recognised government against the Iran-backed Houthi movement, with intense fighting reported in Taiz, Lahj, Marib and Al-Jawf.
US President Donald Trump will discuss the Iran war with his Chinese and Russian counterparts in trilateral talks in China next week, but is not expected to talk about Russia's war on Ukraine, a senior US official said Friday.
"I think the president does intend to talk about Iran in the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin," the US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters on a call ahead of Thursday's meeting in Shenzhen.
But Washington has a "whole other track" of negotiations with Kyiv and Moscow, the official added. "China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn't seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there."
All US-bound traffic departing from Eurocontrol member states has been suspended at the FAA's request because of technical issues, Eurocontrol's website showed on Friday.
There are 42 Eurocontrol member states, including Israel.
Tunisia’s dismal run continued with a 2-0 home defeat by Libya in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday, while Mohamed Salah became Egypt’s record scorer in their 5-0 rout of Malawi.
There were key wins for Cape Verde and Nigeria, who had made disappointing starts to the 2027 qualifying campaign, but there were also frustrating home draws for past winners South Africa and Zambia.
Salah scored twice late on to take his international tally to 70 and surpass former captain Hossam Hassan’s record. New coach Ali Maher began his tenure with a comprehensive victory in Cairo that put Egypt top of Group B.
Tunisia were the only one of Africa’s 10 teams at this year's World Cup to exit following the group stage, and they fired coach Sabri Lamouchi after their opening defeat.
Their woes continued against neighbours Libya on Friday as they lost 2-0 in Sfax to a penalty from Ali Youssef on the stroke of halftime and a 62nd minute effort from Hamdou El Houni.
The defeat left Tunisia with two points at the halfway stage of their Group H campaign and in danger of missing next year’s finals, which would end their record run of 17 successive appearances. Coach Mouin Chaabani’s short reign is also under threat.
Cape Verde, who thrilled the neutrals with their run to the second round at the World Cup, had lost their opening qualifiers in September but were back to winning ways on Friday with a 4-2 home triumph over Liberia, with debutant Derensili Sanches Fernandes from Huddersfield Town among the scorers.
Nigeria made multiple changes to their line-up after a 3-0 loss to Guinea Bissau in their last outing two months ago and bounced back with giant striker Tolu Arokodare scoring twice in their 3-1 win over Tanzania.
US Homeland Security chief Markwayne Mullin on Friday said there was no indication of a threat to the country after a ground stop was issued at airports nationwide.
"There was no indication, as of yet, that this was a nefarious attack against us, it's just a telecommunication outage, as of right now," Mullins said, adding officials were "not ruling out anything at this point."
Arguments between Israeli tourists and pro-Palestinian residents over a historic colonial house and a viral report of sexual harassment in Brazil’s Bahia state have snowballed into a controversy entangling local, state and federal authorities.
Police are investigating the latest incidents, which represent an escalation in tensions between Israeli tourists and local Brazilians who identify with the Palestinian cause, in yet another episode of the Middle Eastern conflict echoing far beyond the region.
Bahia Gov. Jerônimo Rodrigues, an ally of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, made a trip earlier this week to the beach city of Itacare where one of the incidents occurred and met with local authorities and security forces.
“Tourists, from wherever they are from, will always be treated well,” Rodrigues said in a video posted on Instagram Tuesday. “But we also want respect for Itacare and the people of Bahia,” Rodrigues said, adding that he was in touch with the foreign affairs, tourist and justice ministries.
Nearly 7,000 US flights have been delayed and cancelled due to a nationwide groundstop, according to FlightAware.
The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop for all US airports because of a communication issue affecting all air route traffic control centers, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Friday.
FAA technicians are investigating the issue, Duffy added.
Egypt plans to set up a company under the Future of Egypt Authority to license artisanal gold miners and free those jailed for illegal mining, after a meeting convened by tribal leader and business mogul Ibrahim al-Organi, a lawmaker said.
Mona Shaker, a National Front party lawmaker for Aswan, said in a Facebook video that people arrested while prospecting would be freed, but not anyone found to be involved in killings or drug offences.
The military has said it detained 151 Egyptians and 540 foreigners in its crackdown on illegal mining since June. It was not clear how many remain in custody or whether foreigners would be covered.
Pro-government media reported that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi directed the meeting but no official statement has been issued. Future of Egypt could not immediately be reached for comment.
The deal would bring informal prospectors into a licensed system after the military made the crackdown its main response to illegal mining. It would also give Future of Egypt, which reports directly to the presidency but began under the military, a role in a sector the government wants to expand.
Security is a major obstacle for investors. Illegal miners have at times violently blocked access to exploration concessions, an executive told Reuters in September.
The military said on November 5 that two officers had been killed in the campaign. In October, a rights monitor said at least 72 miners died in an airstrike in northern Sudan near the border and blamed Egypt's air force.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said on Friday that two oil tankers had exploded and caught fire after striking sea mines while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz without coordination with Iranian authorities, state TV said, without giving further details.
Unauthorized drone activity has prompted a security response at an American base in Britain, the U.S. military said Friday.
Security forces at Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath in eastern England have responded to unauthorized drone activity, and the U.S. military is taking “all measures” to keep base installations, aircraft and service members safe, a spokesperson for U.S. European Command said.
The spokesperson, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters, added that no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure have been affected by the activity.
The response comes just days after the U.S. moved more than a dozen aircraft from a different base in eastern England because of a threat.
A Spanish prosecutor on Friday expressed support for a US request to extradite pro-Palestinian donor and multimillionaire US media heir James Cox Chambers Jr, in a case Chambers' defence says is politically motivated.
Spain's High Court will rule on the case in coming weeks. Government spokesperson Elma Saiz has said the cabinet would then make the final determination.
The case is politically sensitive for Spain's Socialist-led government, known for its strong pro-Palestinian stance, which has drawn rebuke from the Trump administration and contributed to wider tensions with Washington.
Chambers, known as Fergie, was arrested at the request of US authorities on July 10 while on holiday in Ibiza and held since then. The extradition request lists riot, conspiracy to commit riot and international money laundering, the court heard.
Read the full story here.
The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that more work was needed to reach an agreement on restructuring Lebanon's banking sector, one of the steps towards unlocking billions of dollars in financial assistance.
An IMF staff-level agreement reached in April 2022 laid out conditions to unlock assistance, including a law on the distribution of losses in the banking sector, known as the financial gap law, which parliament has still not voted on.
In a statement at the end of meetings that began on Tuesday, the IMF said "there was progress in further clarifying the approaches under consideration by the Banque du Liban (BdL) and the Government" regarding banking sector reform, the draft financial regulation law and the recovery of deposits, and aligning them with international standards".
It however noted that "further work is needed to reach an agreement on a strategy for an effective and durable restructuring of Lebanon's banking sector, leading to a sound and resilient system".
The cabinet submitted a draft of the law to parliament in 2025, but the text is contested by the banking sector and political parties, preventing a vote.
Differences over estimates of losses and their distribution have stalled negotiations with the IMF.
In 2022, the government estimated losses resulting from the 2019 financial crisis at around $70 billion, a figure believed to have increased over the last seven years during which the crisis has remained unresolved.
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassin Jaber said during a news conference that he hoped to "achieve progress that would allow us to reach an agreement on a programme with the IMF and sign it during the first quarter of next year, and by its end at the latest".
Lebanon's economic crisis, which the World Bank has ranked among the worst since 1850, has deprived depositors of access to all of their funds, destroyed confidence in the banking sector and led to greater reliance on cash liquidity in various economic and commercial activities.
Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot called on Friday for respect for the country's Palestinian Arab minority after caretaker premier Benjamin Netanyahu and other right-wing figures sought to delegitimise the community's lawmakers by linking them to Hamas.
Two Palestinian Israeli parties, Raam and the Joint List, secured a combined 19 seats in last month's election, winning nearly a sixth of the 120-seat parliament and potentially emerging as kingmakers in efforts by Eisenkot to form a government.
"Arab citizens of Israel are an integral part of the Israeli story," Eisenkot wrote on X on Friday.
"The attempt to marginalise them and vilify them collectively is a profound violation of the principles of civic responsibility. It dishonours Israel's Declaration of Independence and the values we take pride in as a Jewish and democratic state," he added.
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The Trump administration is considering establishing a mechanism modelled on the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) in Egypt to monitor the trilateral agreement between Lebanon and Israel as a possible arrangement for the period after UNIFIL.
Asharq News said the United States was holding discussions with its European partners, particularly France and Italy, about setting up a new civilian monitoring mission to replace the UN peacekeeping mission, whose mandate expires at the end of this year.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is closely following the issue, reportedly raised the possibility of establishing a civilian monitoring force several days ago.
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The first direct Syrian Airlines flight from Munich International Airport to Damascus departed on Thursday, Syria's official SANA news agency reported.
The agency said the new route is part of efforts to expand Syrian Airlines’ network of destinations and strengthen air connectivity between the two countries.
The route is also part of efforts to meet the needs of Syrians living in southern Germany and northern Austria.
The acting head of the Syrian embassy in Berlin, Mohammed Baraa Shukri, said on Thursday evening that the operation of the air route would further facilitate travel and movement and improve ties between Syrians in Germany and their homeland.
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Syria has reversed a decision that would have required tourists to obtain pre-approved visas before entering the country, following a backlash online.
Under new Interior Ministry guidelines that came into effect on Thursday, "tourist visitors of all nationalities must arrange travel through a travel agency or tour operator and receive visa pre-approval before arrival, whether entering by air or land".
The guidelines said immigration authorities would have the final say on approval and entry and warned visitors not to travel while their applications were pending. US citizens were among those affected by the restrictions.
The move appeared aimed at tightening security vetting amid the country’s fragile political transition following more than 14 years of conflict.
But by Friday, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani had confirmed a return to normal entry procedures.
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A man wanted in Germany over an alleged antisemitic plot and who is reportedly an ex-Hamas bodyguard was convicted by a UK court Friday of a knife attack on a bailiff.
Mohammed Alfatih, 40, also known as Mohammed Naim, was found guilty by a jury in Birmingham, central England, of a violent knife attack in October 2025 outside his UK home in a dispute over his wife's unpaid parking fines.
According to reports in multiple UK media outlets, Alfatih was a bodyguard for Hamas's leadership and the son of a senior official of the Palestinian militant group, before being granted asylum in the UK followed by British citizenship in 2020.
He is also wanted in Germany over an alleged plot against the Jewish community there and is set to face extradition proceedings at a London court.
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Yemen's internationally recognised government is fortifying positions on the outskirts of Aden province, home to their de facto capital, as their Iran-backed Houthi foes seize hilltops overlooking the area, three military officials told AFP.
Fighting has flared since a 2022 truce fell apart over the summer, with violence intensifying after Yemen's Saudi-backed government lost control of the Red Sea coastline along the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait in September.
Houthi fighters are now advancing east, consolidating their gains near the Red Sea while also moving closer to the Gulf of Aden. They have been taking hold of strategic hilltops in the Al-Madaribah wal Ara district overlooking Aden province, the sources said.
"We received high-level directives to establish military fortifications west and north of Aden Governorate, as the threat to the government's interim capital draws nearer," one of the military officials said.
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An Israeli rabbi has sparked fears of political assassination after invoking a Jewish religious doctrine permitting lethal force against politicians who support the participation of Palestinian parties in a future Israeli government.
Rabbi Gedalia Axelrod, a former head of Haifa's rabbinical court and a prominent figure in the city's Chabad community, issued a religious ruling declaring that Jewish party leaders who facilitate a government supported by Palestinian parties are subject to "din rodef", or the "law of the pursuer".
The doctrine, which can permit the killing of a person deemed to pose an immediate threat to others, was invoked by Yigal Amir to justify his assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995.
Axelrod's ruling prompted 20 former senior Israeli security, military, legal and academic figures to demand a criminal investigation, warning that his remarks could lead to another political assassination.
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The UN's human rights chief on Friday demanded the return of the body of a Yemeni staff member of his office who died of unknown causes weeks ago after being held in Houthi custody for more than two years.
Mohammad el Shami's family learned of his death on October 30, more than a month after it occurred, but they have received no explanation of the cause or circumstances. El Shami had been held by the Houthi group since June 6, 2024.
"Our colleague must be laid to rest in a dignified manner, in accordance with the wishes of his family – which was denied contact with him for two years while he was in detention," said United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.
His family said the Houthis had agreed in principle to an investigation in a statement earlier this week. "Do not allow Mohamed to die twice: once when he was taken from his family and disappeared, and again when the truth about his fate is allowed to disappear from the world."
There was no immediate comment from the Houthis, who have previously said those detained were part of a spy network working for the United States and Israel.
More than 70 UN employees and dozens of humanitarian workers remain in detention in Yemen. A video circulating this week appeared to show one of them "confessing", Turk's office said, voicing fears that the group may be subject to torture or ill-treatment.
The Lebanese army announced on Friday that it seized a large number of arms and ammunition from a depot in Beirut's southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, adding that it arrested one person.
The army conducted "a special security operation after close monitoring of the transportation and trade of weapons", it said in a statement, adding that it raided an "arms depot in the Msharrafieh area of the southern suburbs".
It said it seized a "large number of war arms and munitions" and arrested one person who is currently under investigation.
The statement made no mention of who the arms belonged to.
Beirut's southern suburbs are a key Hezbollah stronghold and faced intense bombing and destruction during the Iran-backed group's last two wars with Israel.
The army rarely announces such raids in the southern suburbs.
Activists in Morocco have demanded transparency about the role and duties of the Israeli defence attaché office in Rabat, amid a visit by a military delegation to oversee it and hold meetings.
According to local media, activists have called for a protest in front of parliament in Rabat, in support of Palestinians and against normalisation. The protest is also set to highlight the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave amid winter storms and Israeli restrictions on vital aid.
The development comes as Israel’s Ministry of Defence said earlier this week that a military delegation would visit Morocco to inaugurate a permanent office for its defence attaché, as part of growing efforts to strengthen military and security cooperation between the two countries.
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Microsoft says they are seeing improvement in service availability following global hours-long outage while users may still see "intermittent access issues".
Turkey and Qatar signed five agreements on Friday, including a mutual defence pact, during talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Istanbul, the Turkish presidency said.
The agreements were signed as part of the 12th meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee. Details of the defence pact, signed by Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim, were not disclosed.
Meeting at the presidential office in Dolmabahce Palace, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional and international developments, according to a presidency statement posted on X.
Erdogan said the defence agreement added a new dimension to relations between the two countries. He also said a trade and economic partnership agreement that entered into force last year was bringing them closer to their bilateral trade targets.
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