US says thwarted Iranian drone attack on Bahrain

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The New Arab Staff
13 November, 2026
Last Update
13 November, 2026 16:08 PM

Hello and welcome to our continuing coverage of politics and developments from the Middle East and beyond.

The latest:

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied an Iranian strike on a US radar, and said two IRGC drones launched towards Bahrain were shot down, without resulting in injuries or damage.

President Donald Trump claimed he held off on more Iran strikes following a request by Washington's Gulf allies.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency says it is "increasingly concerned" about an underground uranium-enrichment plant in Isfahan. There's been no inspection at the site since the first US-Israeli strikes on Iran in June last year.

Elsewhere, in Gaza, an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis killed seven people, including a surgeon, and injured dozens of others. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation as Israel intensifies strikes on the besieged territory despite a so-called ceasefire.

The war in Yemen continues between the Saudi-led coalition and the internationally recognised government against the Iran-backed Houthi movement, with intense fighting reported in Taiz, Lahj, Marib and Al-Jawf.

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Qatar and Turkey have signed a mutual defence pact in Istanbul, according to the Turkish president’s office.

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