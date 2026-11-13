Microsoft says they are seeing improvement in service availability following global hours-long outage while users may still see "intermittent access issues".
US says thwarted Iranian drone attack on Bahrain
Hello and welcome to our continuing coverage of politics and developments from the Middle East and beyond.
The latest:
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied an Iranian strike on a US radar, and said two IRGC drones launched towards Bahrain were shot down, without resulting in injuries or damage.
President Donald Trump claimed he held off on more Iran strikes following a request by Washington's Gulf allies.
Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency says it is "increasingly concerned" about an underground uranium-enrichment plant in Isfahan. There's been no inspection at the site since the first US-Israeli strikes on Iran in June last year.
Elsewhere, in Gaza, an Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis killed seven people, including a surgeon, and injured dozens of others. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation as Israel intensifies strikes on the besieged territory despite a so-called ceasefire.
The war in Yemen continues between the Saudi-led coalition and the internationally recognised government against the Iran-backed Houthi movement, with intense fighting reported in Taiz, Lahj, Marib and Al-Jawf.
Qatar and Turkey have signed a mutual defence pact in Istanbul, according to the Turkish president’s office.
"We will continue working together with Qatar to prevent resurgence of war in the Gulf region," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.