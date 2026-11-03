US midterms expected to boost Palestine supporters in Congress

A number of progressive candidates are running for the first time in Tuesday's US midterm elections, which are expected to increase the number of Israel critics in both the House and the Senate.

If elected, they will join more than 30 progressives in the US House of Representatives who are almost certain to win re-election in their current districts. These lawmakers have previously criticised unconditional US support for Israel while advocating for Palestinian rights. They include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, and Summer Lee.

These are the key races to watch:

Group One: Districts where progressive victories are virtually guaranteed

According to opinion polls, these districts are considered safe for Democrats, with the candidates’ chances of victory estimated at between 90% and 99%.

1. Adam Hamawy: Running in New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District.

Hamawy is a 57-year-old Egyptian-American doctor who volunteered to treat patients in Gaza during the genocide. He travelled to Gaza in May 2024, and just days after arriving, he and an American and international medical team were trapped for several weeks. He performed surgeries at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, amid Israeli bombardment of the hospital.

2. Melat Kiros: Running in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District.

A member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), Kiros was inspired to enter politics by Zohran Mamdani’s victory in last year's New York mayoral race. Born in Ethiopia, she is known for her opposition to the Israeli occupation.

In November 2023, she wrote an article questioning Israel’s historical legitimacy in response to a statement by major US law firms that conflated criticism of Israel with antisemitism. Her employer subsequently dismissed her after she refused to remove the article.

Related US midterms: What you need to know as voters head to the polls Explainer

3. Darializa Avila Chevalier: Running in New York’s 13th Congressional District.

Also a DSA member, Chevalier has been vocal in her opposition to Israeli policies in the Middle East and is an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights. She opposes US complicity in the genocide in Gaza.

She also participated in student protests against the assault on Gaza at the University of California. She said that witnessing a violent attack on the student encampment by pro-Israel supporters, followed by its dismantling by police, was a major motivation for her decision to run against establishment Democrats.

4. Claire Valdez: Running in New York’s 7th Congressional District.

Valdez was among the candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

5. Brad Lander: Running in New York’s 10th Congressional District.

Lander is a liberal Jewish politician and a key ally of socialist New York mayor Zohran Mamdani. He has been a fierce critic of the Israeli government and was recently detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank while participating in the olive harvest season with Palestinians.

6. Donavan McKinney: Running in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District.

McKinney is another DSA member expected to win his race. During the campaign, he rejected donations from AIPAC and called for ending US military support for Israel.

Democratic congressional candidate Melat Kiros speaks to supporters after winning the Colorado primary on 30 June 2026 in Denver, Colorado. [Getty]

Group Two: Competitive races between opponents and supporters of Israel

In California, there are three races involving two Democratic candidates with opposing views on Israel.

California uses an open primary system in which the candidates who advance to the November general election do so regardless of party affiliation.

1. California’s 34th Congressional District: Progressive Angela Gonzales-Torres led in the polls over the pro-Israel incumbent Democratic Representative Jimmy Gomez.

2. California’s 7th Congressional District: Progressive Mai Vang had a narrow polling lead over incumbent Democratic congresswoman Doris Matsui.

3. California’s 14th Congressional District: Progressive incumbent Aisha Wahab is expected to repeat her recent victory over Melissa Hernandez. Wahab defeated the Democratic candidate in a special election in August that was triggered by the resignation of former congressman Eric Swalwell.

Other races involving candidates with opposing positions on Israel include:

4. California’s 22nd Congressional District: Progressive Randy Villegas is expected to beat incumbent Republican Representative David Valadao.

5. Michigan’s 7th Congressional District: Progressive Democrat William Lawrence led in the polls versus incumbent Republican Representative Tom Barrett.

Group Three: Progressives opposed to Israel running in Republican districts

According to the latest polls, these districts are considered safe for Republicans.

1. Illinois’s 16th Congressional District: Incumbent Republican Representative Darin LaHood, an American of Lebanese descent, faces progressive Democrat Paul Nolley.

2. North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District: Incumbent Republican Representative Pat Harrigan faces progressive physician Ashley Bell.

3. Arkansas’s 3rd Congressional District: Incumbent Republican Representative Steve Womack faces progressive Democrat Rob Wyers.

4. Indiana’s 4th Congressional District: Incumbent Republican Representative Jim Baird faces progressive Drew Cox.

US Senate election

In the US Senate races, progressive Democratic candidates Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, Troy Jackson of Maine, and Angie Nixon of Florida all oppose arms supplies to Israel and have described its assault on Gaza as a genocide.

In Texas, Democratic candidate James Talarico has issued sharp criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu's government and come out against offensive arms sales to Israel, but has stopped short of calling Gaza a genocide.