Haley Stevens, Abdul El-Sayed's rival in the Michigan primaries, has stunned Democrats by endorsing Republican candidate Mike Rogers, but her decision could ultimately benefit the Democratic Senate nominee in one of the country's most closely watched races.

Stevens turned on her fellow Democrat and announced her support for Rogers, a close ally of President Donald Trump, on Sunday after appearing alongside him at a church in Detroit.

Her decision prompted fierce criticism from Democratic leaders, former allies and members of her own team, with Michigan Democratic Party chair Curtis Hertel declaring that she was no longer a member of the party and would not be allowed to rejoin.

The endorsement came just days before voters head to the polls, after Stevens had initially pledged to support El-Sayed following her narrow defeat in the Democratic primary.

With more than 2.3 million Michigan voters having reportedly already cast their ballots by Monday, the question is whether the extraordinary political fallout will influence those yet to vote.

Michigan's early in-person voting period ended on Sunday, with polling stations set to reopen across the state on Tuesday.

El-Sayed sets single-day fundraising record

El-Sayed's campaign said it raised $2.4 million on Sunday, marking a single-day fundraising record for the former medical administrator, who is likely to become the first Muslim senator in US history.

The announcement came amid the bitter fallout from Stevens' announcement that threatened to distract from the final hours of campaigning.

According to the campaign, more than 65,000 donors contributed to Sunday's total, giving an average of $36.74 each.

Nearly 29,600 people donated to the campaign for the first time.

"As Michiganders head to the polls, the momentum behind Abdul’s campaign has never been stronger," Cole Wozniak, a spokesperson for the El-Sayed campaign, said in a statement following the fundraising surge.

Wozniak added that the donations represented a “rejection of the status quo politics that’s left Michigan behind for far too long”.

The statement did not directly address Stevens' endorsement of Rogers.

El-Sayed and fellow Michigan Democrats have also since sought to shift attention back to mobilising voters ahead of Election Day, with the candidate emphasising that his campaign was about voters rather than the political drama surrounding him.

"I'm just less interested in the politics of it all than I am the policies of it all," he said in the aftermath.

While the fundraising haul represents a significant boost for El-Sayed's campaign, it remains unclear whether the surge in donations will translate into increased support at the ballot box.

Democrats condemn Stevens' endorsement

Stevens' decision to back Rogers prompted widespread criticism from Democrats, after she had narrowly lost the primary to El-Sayed following a campaign marked by disagreements over Israel and the genocidal war in Gaza.

Stevens is a strong supporter of Israel but initially appeared to endorse El-Sayed after losing to him in the primary. Party leaders had spent the final weeks of the campaign attempting to consolidate support behind El-Sayed.

While some Democrats have remained critical of him, they have also condemned Stevens' decision.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who had strongly backed Stevens during the primary, called her actions “a despicable betrayal” and stressed that the party was “united in our support” for El-Sayed.

More than half of Stevens' congressional staff resigned in protest at her endorsement of Rogers. Hertel also declared that Stevens was no longer a member of the Michigan Democratic Party and would not be permitted to rejoin.

“I don’t think this changes the election results other than it galvanizes Democrats,” Hertel said.

The fallout has also raised questions about the wider implications of the dispute for the Democratic Party, which has been divided over its approach to Israel and Gaza, as well as tensions between its progressive and centrist factions.

Some commentators have suggested that Stevens' intervention could also change how El-Sayed's performance is interpreted.

If he loses or underperforms, the result may be viewed differently given the late intervention by his former primary rival.

“Ironically if El-Sayed loses it will now be much harder to blame his progressivism since people can just blame Haley Stevens instead,” elections analyst Nate Silver said on X.

“I’m not saying that’s right, I’m not saying that’s wrong, but that’s how the intraparty D debate is likely to go.”

The Michigan contest is central to Democrats' efforts to break the Republicans' 53–47 majority in the Senate.

However, winning control of the chamber is expected to be more difficult, with non-partisan analysts identifying races in traditionally Republican-leaning states, including Texas, Kansas and Iowa, as competitive opportunities for Democrats.

The party must also defend several closely contested seats, including in Michigan, where the dispute between El-Sayed and Stevens has added another complication to the race.

Analysts are generally more optimistic about Democrats' chances of winning a majority in the House of Representatives.

Control of either chamber would constrain Trump's ability to pass legislation and give Democrats greater power to investigate his administration.

A Senate majority would also allow them to block the president's nominees to federal courts, including the Supreme Court.