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Democrats are on course to seize control of both chambers of the US Congress after a string of stunning victories in Tuesday's midterm elections dealt a major setback to President Donald Trump, with several crucial races still being counted.

US media have projected that Democrats will regain control of the House of Representatives, while surprise Senate victories in traditionally Republican strongholds have put the party within reach of a majority in the upper chamber.

Among the night's biggest upsets, Democrat James Talarico defeated Trump-backed Ken Paxton in Texas, Annie Andrews won a Senate seat in South Carolina, and former senator Sherrod Brown unseated Republican Jon Husted in Ohio. Democrats also flipped a Senate seat in North Carolina and held key seats in Georgia and New Hampshire. The New Arab previously examined where key candidates stand on Israel, Gaza and Iran.

The results represent a significant rebuke of Trump's second-term agenda, with voters expressing frustration over the rising cost of living, inflation and the war in Iran.

A Democratic takeover of Congress would severely constrain Trump's legislative ambitions over the remaining two years of his presidency, while opening the door to investigations and greater scrutiny of his administration, including its domestic and foreign policies. Congress has already challenged Trump's Iran war policies, as his administration weighs further military action against Iran.

Follow The New Arab's live coverage for the latest results, reactions and analysis as votes continue to be counted across the United States.