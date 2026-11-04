US midterms 2026 live: Democrats take control of both houses of Congress in major blow to Trump

Live: Democrats projected to take control of both chambers of Congress in a major setback for Donald Trump, as US midterm election results continue to emerge
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14 min read
The New Arab Staff
04 November, 2026
Last Update
04 November, 2026 15:56 PM

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Democrats are on course to seize control of both chambers of the US Congress after a string of stunning victories in Tuesday's midterm elections dealt a major setback to President Donald Trump, with several crucial races still being counted.

US media have projected that Democrats will regain control of the House of Representatives, while surprise Senate victories in traditionally Republican strongholds have put the party within reach of a majority in the upper chamber.

Among the night's biggest upsets, Democrat James Talarico defeated Trump-backed Ken Paxton in Texas, Annie Andrews won a Senate seat in South Carolina, and former senator Sherrod Brown unseated Republican Jon Husted in Ohio. Democrats also flipped a Senate seat in North Carolina and held key seats in Georgia and New Hampshire. The New Arab previously examined where key candidates stand on Israel, Gaza and Iran.

The results represent a significant rebuke of Trump's second-term agenda, with voters expressing frustration over the rising cost of living, inflation and the war in Iran.

A Democratic takeover of Congress would severely constrain Trump's legislative ambitions over the remaining two years of his presidency, while opening the door to investigations and greater scrutiny of his administration, including its domestic and foreign policies. Congress has already challenged Trump's Iran war policies, as his administration weighs further military action against Iran.

Follow The New Arab's live coverage for the latest results, reactions and analysis as votes continue to be counted across the United States.

US midterm result call to 'unite' over cost of living: UK PM
2:33 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Wednesday a sweeping victory for Democrats in US midterm elections that weakened President Donald Trump represented an opportunity for the world to "unite" around resolving cost-of-living issues.

"President Trump has accepted the results, and I feel the world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that is affecting us all, and that's the cost of living," Burnham told reporters. Burnham added that prices could not be reduced until the US-Israeli war on Iran "is resolved".

5 ways Democrats' US midterm victory could reshape the world
1:39 PM
The New Arab Staff
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The Democrats' sweeping victory in the US midterm elections is sending shockwaves far beyond Washington, with governments, investors and businesses weighing how President Donald Trump's weakened political position could affect conflicts, trade relations and the global economy.

With Democrats taking control of both the House of Representatives and Senate, Trump faces a more hostile Congress for the remaining two years of his presidency.

The results could complicate his foreign policy agenda, increase scrutiny of US military operations and challenge his use of tariffs, although his presidential veto powers remain a significant obstacle to major policy changes.

Here are five areas where the midterm election results in the US could have the biggest international impact....

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Thousands mock Trump's midterm setback at Tehran rally
12:50 PM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Hours after US voters stripped President Donald Trump's Republicans of control of Congress, partly over the Iran war, thousands gathered Wednesday outside the former US embassy in Tehran for an annual anti-American rally.

Chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" echoed through central Tehran as demonstrators waved Iranian flags and carried banners denouncing Washington and Israel.

One banner depicted Trump as a blood-stained bulldog on a leash held by a devil-like figure resembling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Others called for revenge for slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed by the US-Israeli strikes that sparked the regional war in late February.

Towering over the crowd was a giant display declaring: "The people of Iran set the price."

Beside it, black oil barrels stretched across a map of the world, a symbol of soaring energy prices since the war erupted and Iran asserted control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route.

"America has been tormenting us for years, but it has not been able to do anything to Iran," said Mahmoudkhani, 40, who attended the rally marking the 1979 seizure of the embassy and the hostage crisis that followed.

The rally came a day after Trump's blistering US midterm bashing, widely viewed as a referendum on his turbulent second term, with frustration over living costs, a rollercoaster of tariffs and the conflict with Iran playing a major role.

Eight key takeaways from Democrats' massive sweep
12:11 PM
The New Arab Staff
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From Republican strongholds falling to Democratic challengers to historic breakthroughs for Muslim, Arab-American and Black candidates, Tuesday's vote has reshaped the political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Here are eight key takeaways from the 2026 US midterms.

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US midterms witnessed Republican strongholds falling and historic breakthroughs. [Getty]
After Trump's midterm bashing, Europe watches for shifts
11:52 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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There may be jubilation in Europe after a stunning rout of the Republicans in the US midterm elections left President Donald Trump weakened.

But there are no guarantees that the political earthquake will change key US policies.

After a rollercoaster of tariffs, trashing Ukraine, and threats to Greenland, diplomats in Brussels were welcoming the results.

"There is relief here that this is the beginning of the end of the Trump era and nobody is happier than Europeans," one diplomat told AFP, granted anonymity like others to discuss the issue.

The first expectation appears that the Democratic victories could help rein in Trump and begin righting the ship—at least at home.

"Hope is that with checks and balances some confidence will come back in the US system," said a second senior EU diplomat.

But there is also a clear sense that America's inward turn under Trump is unlikely to halt.

"If anything the US will turn even more inwards and focus on the domestic political fight between the White House and the Congress," a third diplomat said.

Meanwhile on the international stage Trump should still have a freer hand—and get even more aggressive.

"Trump still has executive powers and has been ignoring Congress," the same diplomat said.

Trump rout a 'new era', could reset ties: S. Africa leader
11:21 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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President Cyril Ramaphosa said Wednesday the Democrat rout of the Republicans in US midterm elections heralded a "new era in world relations" and could thaw strained ties between Pretoria and Washington.

"I do think that this group is going to introduce a new era in world relations," Ramaphosa told reporters when asked about the Democratic result.

Iran supreme leader: expecting US policy shift is a mistake
11:01 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Wednesday that anyone expecting a shift in US policy was "seriously mistaken", a day after US midterm elections dealt a blow to US President Donald Trump.

"Those who still harbour even the slightest hope that the behaviour of the hegemonic system might change through partisan or factional shifts, or who imagine that making concessions to the United States can dissuade it from hostility towards the Iranian nation, are seriously mistaken," he said in a written statement published on his website.

 

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How Trump squandered chance to win over US Muslim & Arabs
10:54 AM
The New Arab Staff
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When Donald Trump won the 2024 election over Kamala Harris, he did so with increased support from various minority groups that usually vote for the Democratic Party, including Latino voters, Black voters, young voters, and even Muslim voters.

Although Muslims were arguably Enemy #1 during Trump's 2016 campaign, second perhaps only to Mexican immigrants, 2024 was different. Instead of constantly using American Muslims as a political punching bag, the Trump campaign tried to capitalise on the breach between them and the Biden-Harris administration.

Long before President Biden's debate meltdown, Muslim voters had largely abandoned him due to his callous support for the genocide in Gaza.

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US midterms to boost Palestine supporters
10:27 AM
The New Arab Staff
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A number of progressive candidates ran for the first time in Tuesday's US midterm elections, with now results showing an increase to the number of Israel critics in both the House and the Senate.

Prior to the midterms, there were more than 30 progressives in the US House of Representatives. These lawmakers have previously criticised unconditional US support for Israel while advocating for Palestinian rights. They include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, and Summer Lee.

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US stock futures rise as investors assess Democrats' win
10:02 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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US stock index futures rose on Wednesday, reversing sharp early losses, as investors weighed the Democrats' sweeping midterm victories and what they could mean for AI spending and regulation.

Democrats took control of both the Senate and House, scoringwins in Republican strongholds for the first time in generations and ushering in a new era of divided government in Washington.

Global stocks swung between gains and losses as investors weighed the prospects of tougher regulation, higher taxes and oversight of areas such as AI and cryptocurrencies.

US stock futures had initially declined after the results, with Nasdaq-100 futures falling as much as 2.4% and S&P 500 futures down 1.4%. However, they clawed back those losses after US President Donald Trump accepted the election results and acknowledged that the war in Iran played a role in Republicans' losses.

"This has helped ease some concerns about prolonged political confrontation and legislative gridlock, although his continued veto powers mean significant policy disagreements remain likely," said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Elon Musk jokes about GOP election defeat
9:47 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Tech billionaire Elon Musk joked on Wednesday about Republicans' defeat in US midterm elections after spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help the party.

Democrats seized control of the US Congress on Tuesday, capturing both the Senate and House of Representatives in a stunning rejection of President Donald Trump's political agenda.

"Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time," Musk said on X, including the shrug emoji.

Musk contributed nearly half a billion dollars to Republican political efforts, making him the largest individual contributor in a federal election cycle since unlimited election spending was allowed in 2010, according to campaign finance tracker OpenSecrets.

His donations have mostly gone to his Republican-leaning America PAC, as well as to the Republican Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) super PAC.

Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help the Republicans. [Getty]
Spain's Sanchez: US election signals setback for far right
9:31 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday that voters in the United States had rejected policies that "only impoverish", as well as hate, sexism and climate change denialism following Republican defeats in the US midterm elections.

Sanchez said the far-right wave that had buoyed conservative movements on both sides of the Atlantic was "collapsing" rather than growing.

Dearborn makes history, breaks record for voter turnout
8:53 AM
The New Arab Staff
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Dearborn, Michigan: Dearborn voters made history Tuesday with record turnout and strong support for Abdul El-Sayed, who is poised to become the first Arab and Muslim US senator.

The city saw its largest voter turnout in US midterm history, with lines around the blocks for both early and same-day voting, and by the end of election day Dearborn had run out of ballots.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, shortly before his race was called, El-Sayed framed his likely win as a triumph of people over big money and decency over hateful rhetoric.

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Historic leadership firsts for minorities across US midterms
8:41 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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The US midterm vote ushered in a wave of historic leadership firsts across the country on Tuesday, electoral milestones on a night that saw voters issue a sharp rejection of President Donald Trump's second term.

The first Black female governor, the first openly gay male senator, the first Muslim senator and the first female Native American governor all won groundbreaking elections in the vote that racked up resounding gains for Democrats.

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Iranian speaker says US vote shows rejection to war
7:47 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that Americans have rejected the Iran war, and the US government should not ignore public opinion by attacking his country again.

"Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message. If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare," Ghalibaf posted on X.

It's official: Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins election
7:26 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won election Wednesday to the US Senate representing Michigan, defeating Republican Mike Rogers.

El-Sayed, a former public health official, will succeed Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who is retiring. El-Sayed will be the country's first Muslim senator and his victory holds a seat that his party could not afford to lose as it tries to flip Senate control in Washington.

El-Sayed had defeated Rep. Haley Stevens in a razor-thin primary despite her massive fundraising advantage and support from Democratic establishment figures who warned that El-Sayed was a risky bet in November.

His victory over Rogers, a former congressman, will likely embolden progressives by demonstrating success in a battleground state.

The Associated Press declared El-Sayed the winner at 2:27 a.m. EST.

Ilhan Omar wins reelection
7:11 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Despite the massive obstacles she faced, Democrat Ilhan Omar wins reelection to US House in Minnesota's 5th Congressional Distric. 

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed claims victory in Mich. Senate race
6:48 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Democrat Abdul El-Sayed said early Wednesday that he had won a US Senate seat in Michigan over former Republican lawmaker Mike Rogers, which would make him the first Muslim elected to the upper chamber of Congress.

"Michigan, we did it!" El-Sayed said in a speech at his election headquarters in Detroit. "I am so proud and honored to stand here as your senator-elect from the great state of Michigan."

El-Sayed won despite a last-minute hiccup in his campaign when congresswoman Haley Stevens, who lost the primary to El-Sayed, came out in support of Rogers at the 11th hour.

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Iran top negotiator says Americans voted 'no to war'
5:34 AM
Karim Traboulsi
Beirut
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Iran's chief negotiator and parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, has interpreted the Democrats' sweeping gains in the US midterm elections as a rejection of President Donald Trump's war against Iran, saying American voters had delivered a message of "no to war".

The remarks come amid renewed diplomatic efforts to end the eight-month conflict, with Washington and Tehran remaining divided over sanctions relief, security guarantees and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The New Arab reported last week that a US delegation was expected to join negotiations in Doha following a breakthrough in indirect talks mediated by Qatar and Pakistan.

The election results have raised questions over Trump's ability to pursue further military action against Iran, with Democrats positioned to increase congressional scrutiny of his administration's foreign policy. The New Arab has also examined where key candidates stand on Israel, Gaza and Iran.

Trump accepts results of midterms and Republican defeat
5:24 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would accept the results of US midterm elections -- but quickly sought to shift the blame for the historic rout to his fellow Republicans.

Time and again on the campaign trail the 80-year-old told Republicans to "pretend I'm on the ballot." That may have been exactly the problem, as voters put Democrats in control of the House and Senate.

But Trump has never been one to take the blame, and in his first reaction to the election results Tuesday he insisted that the Republican Party would have won in a "landslide" if he had actually been running.

"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Dismissing speculation about whether he would repeat his refusal to accept his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden, Trump later took a conciliatory tone with the New York Times.

"I am absolutely willing to accept those results," he told The New York Times. "We'll work with the Democrats, and we'll, you know, look forward to working with them. We'll probably work something out."

But Trump later gave a hint of what he really intended to do to Democratic attempts at legislating, posting a picture of his trademark red MAGA baseball hat with the single word: "VETO."

There was a bunker mentality in the White House as Trump and his top cabinet members watched the bruising results come in at a reception in the lavish East Room.

"The White House mood is defiant," a White House official told AFP.

Trump admits Iran played role in Republican midterm DEFEAT
5:14 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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President Donald Trump acknowledged that the war in Iran played a role in Republicans' losses in Tuesday's midterm elections, as Democrats prepared to take control of both the House and Senate and challenge his legislative agenda.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Democrats would send legislation he considered "insane" to his desk and that he would veto it.

Kansas sends Democrat to US Senate for first time since 1932
4:55 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Democrat Adam Hamilton won a US Senate seat in Kansas on Tuesday, according to US media projections, unseating Republican incumbent Roger Marshall and becoming the first Democrat to win a Senate race in the largely rural, conservative state since 1932.

The result is a blow to President Donald Trump, who carried Kansas by more than 10 points in each of his three presidential campaigns and traveled there last week, his first visit to the state since 2018, to rally support for Marshall.

Hamilton, the pastor of a Methodist megachurch who was registered as a Republican until recently, had considered running as an independent before entering the race as a Democrat.

He campaigned as a moderate, kept his distance from national party leaders and pledged not to back Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader. He also criticized how former president Joe Biden's administration handled immigration.

Talarico flips Texas Senate seat, in historic win for Dems
4:44 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Democrat James Talarico, a former schoolteacher and Presbyterian seminarian who campaigned on a "politics of love," on Tuesday won the US Senate race in Texas, flipping yet another seat for his party in a huge blow to Republicans.

Talarico defeated the state's attorney general Ken Paxton, a close ally of President Donald Trump who survived impeachment and years of scandal, NBC News and CBS News projected.

He becomes the first Democrat to win statewide office in Texas since 1994.

The result was a major setback for Trump, who threw his weight behind Paxton and made the state a campaign priority.

In another political earthquake for the southern border state, Democrat Gina Hinojosa on Tuesday unseated incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Democrats flip US Senate, win full control of Congress: TV
4:42 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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Democrats have won control of both chambers of the US Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections, according to US television network projections, delivering a major political setback to President Donald Trump.

The party secured crucial Senate gains, including vitories in the traditionally Republican states of Texas, South Carolina and Ohio, while also making substantial gains in the House of Representatives.

The result would end Republican control of Congress and give Democrats sweeping powers to investigate Trump's administration, block key appointments and challenge his domestic and foreign policy agenda during the final two years of his presidency.

The projected Democratic takeover comes amid widespread voter dissatisfaction over the cost of living, inflation and Trump's war in Iran.

ABC NEWS/CBS PROJECT DEMOCRATS TO WIN CONTROL OF US SENATE
4:35 AM
The New Arab Staff & Agencies
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ABC News has projected that Democrats will win control of the US Senate following Tuesday's midterm elections, marking a major setback for President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

CBS News has also reported major Democratic gains, including victories in Texas, Ohio, South Carolina and North Carolina, although its latest published coverage has not yet confirmed an overall Senate-control projection.

Combined with their projected victory in the House of Representatives, a Senate majority would give Democrats control of both chambers of Congress for the remaining two years of Trump's presidency, allowing them to challenge his legislative agenda, block appointments and launch investigations into his administration.

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