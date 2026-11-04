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The Democratic Party's sweeping victories in Tuesday's US midterm elections, widely seen as a rebuke of President Donald Trump's handling of the Iran war and rising fuel prices, also brought historic wins for Palestinian and pro-Palestine candidates despite millions of dollars spent by pro-Israel lobbying groups to oppose them.

The results came amid growing scrutiny of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), whose influence in US politics has faced criticism from both the political left and right.

Much of the opposition has centred on AIPAC's support for candidates who back US military assistance to Israel, particularly during Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

Weeks before the election, AIPAC announced that it would stop issuing endorsements, making direct political action committee contributions and earmarking funds for candidates.

However, its spending and political influence remained central campaign issues, as progressive candidates challenged Washington's support for Israel.

How much did AIPAC spend, and how many of its opponents won?

AIPAC and its affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project (UDP), spent record sums during the 2026 election cycle.

According to an analysis published by The Intercept on 29 October, AIPAC spent $53.3 million, while UDP spent $66.7 million, bringing their combined spending to approximately $120 million. That compared with $95.1 million during the 2024 election cycle, an increase of around 26%.

Despite several high-profile defeats, most candidates backed by AIPAC and other pro-Israel political action committees won their races.

Data from Who Funds My Rep indicated that 169 of 185 tracked candidates had secured victories.

Which pro-Palestine candidates won in the US midterms?

Several candidates who criticised Israel's war on Gaza or rejected funding from pro-Israel lobbying groups secured victories in congressional races.

The US Campaign for Palestinian Rights Action (USCPR Action), a major Palestinian rights advocacy organisation in the US, confirmed to The New Arab that the majority of candidates endorsed or supported by the group have won their races as of Wednesday.

"Eleven federal and local candidates endorsed by USCPR Action have won their races so far, as confirmed by the Associated Press election results race calls," a USCPR Action spokesperson told TNA.

"There is one race still outstanding for Justin Pearson in Tennessee, whose race the AP has not called yet."

Among the most significant wins for the organisation was Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

AIPAC and affiliated groups spent close to $30 million supporting his Democratic primary rival, Haley Stevens, or opposing El-Sayed, in what was reported as their largest investment in a single race.

Stevens lost the primary, while El-Sayed went on to win the general election.

El-Sayed also faced anti-Muslim attacks from Republicans, including attempts to link him to extremist organisations without evidence.

In Maine, progressive Democrat Troy Jackson defeated longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins, who had received substantial support from pro-Israel political groups.

Jackson has criticised Israel's war on Gaza and opposed unconditional US military assistance to the country.

Meanwhile, Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, securing a Senate seat that had been held by Republicans for decades.

Talarico has criticised Israel's military campaign in Gaza and opposed the influence of pro-Israel lobbying groups in American politics.

Progressive candidates associated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) also secured victories.

In New York, Claire Valdez won the 7th Congressional District, while Darializa Avila Chevalier secured the 13th District. Both campaigned on progressive platforms that included support for Palestinian rights.

Related How US midterms could fracture bipartisan support for Israel Analysis

In Colorado, Ethiopian-born socialist Melat Kiros defeated Republican Christy Peterson in the 1st Congressional District.

Other progressive winners included Donavan McKinney in Michigan and Chris Rabb in Pennsylvania.

Brad Lander, a Jewish progressive who has criticised Israel's treatment of Palestinians, won New York's 10th Congressional District.

In California, Randy Villegas won the 22nd Congressional District after campaigning against US military assistance to Israel.

William Lawrence, an environmental activist and co-founder of the Sunrise Movement, won Michigan's 7th Congressional District after rejecting AIPAC funding.

Palestinian-American organiser Aber Kawas also won New York's 12th State Senate District, becoming the first hijab-wearing Palestinian-American woman elected to the New York State Legislature.

Egyptian-American surgeon Adam Hamawy, who volunteered to treat wounded Palestinians in Gaza, won New Jersey's 12th Congressional District.

His victory made him the first Muslim and first Arab-American elected to the US House from New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib secured re-election to Congress. Both lawmakers have repeatedly called for an end to US military assistance to Israel and accused it of committing genocide in Gaza.

Omar won another term in Minnesota after facing renewed attacks from Trump and scrutiny over allegations concerning her immigration history, which she has denied.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, retained her seat in Michigan.