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Republicans in the US House of Representatives banded together on Tuesday to derail an effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The chamber voted 211 to 204 in favor of a motion to refer the impeachment charges to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, effectively stopping the effort to impeach Hegseth sponsored by Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie.

Massie was the only Republican who voted against the motion.



Democrats had an "attendance" issue, with some 11 Democrats missing the vote due to traffic.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump hailed Hegseth as a "great American patriot" after impeachment proceedings were shot down in the US House of Representatives.

Trump called the procedural defeat an "EXONERATION of a Great American Patriot," in a post on Truth Social.