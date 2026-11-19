The United States and France are discussing a transitional arrangement that would keep around 3,000 international troops in southern Lebanon for six months after the end of the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL’s mandate, Lebanese sources have told Erem News, as efforts continue to prevent a security vacuum in the area.

The proposal would involve retaining several battalions from UNIFIL and allowing them to continue carrying out specific tasks while negotiations proceed over the composition, mandate and participating countries of a successor mission, the sources said.

According to the sources, the arrangement would avoid announcing the immediate formation of a new international force, with the six-month period intended to allow time to reach an international agreement on a mission to monitor the security situation and implement arrangements linked to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the trilateral framework agreement.

The sources said US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz was due to begin consultations with Security Council members in coordination with France, which is preparing a draft resolution. The aim is to produce a consensus text that avoids opposition from any of the Security Council’s five permanent members.

Speculation about French deployment

France on Wednesday declined to confirm reports circulating in recent days that hundreds of French troops could be sent to southern Lebanon after UNIFIL’s mandate ends on 31 December, reiterating that discussions over the post-UNIFIL period remain confidential.

Speaking at his weekly press briefing in Paris, Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux said there was currently "a great deal of speculation about what we want or do not want to do." He declined to comment on reports about the number of troops under consideration, neither confirming nor directly denying them.

Media reports in recent days have suggested that Paris was considering deploying a military force independent of the United Nations to patrol alongside the Lebanese army and establish training centres north of the Litani River.

Confavreux did not confirm these details but rejected what he described as "draft decisions" circulating about the post-UNIFIL arrangements, saying: "I categorically deny the accuracy of the draft decisions that have been circulated. They are baseless." He did not specify which proposals he was referring to.

The French Foreign Ministry said its initiative with Italy to establish a multinational coalition remained on the table and was being discussed with the Lebanese authorities.

Confavreux said France’s aim was to "prevent a security vacuum that would benefit only the enemies of peace," adding that Paris wanted to help the Lebanese army and Internal Security Forces deploy across the country.

He also reiterated the distinction between the proposed multinational coalition and the European mission to train and equip Lebanese forces, which was approved last month.

Confavreux said arrangements for UNIFIL’s departure would also require work at the United Nations level, adding that France would raise the issue at the Security Council "at the appropriate time."

UNIFIL, which has around 7,500 personnel from nearly 50 countries, has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978 following an Israeli invasion. Its area of operations extends between the Blue Line and the Litani River.

Under US pressure, the UN Security Council voted last year to end UNIFIL’s mandate on 31 December 2026, with an extra year to complete its withdrawal. Washington argues that the force had "failed" to fulfil its mission.

While the Lebanese army is expected to gradually assume responsibility for security in the south, years of underfunding and chronic shortages of equipment and resources have left it with significant constraints on its ability to maintain security in the region without international support.

Germany joining EU mission

While France’s proposal for a multinational coalition remains under discussion, the European Union has already moved ahead with a separate mission to support Lebanon’s security institutions.

Last month, the EU agreed to establish a security mission in Lebanon under its Common Security and Defence Policy, with an initial mandate of three years.

Approved at the request of Lebanese authorities, the mission is intended to strengthen Lebanon’s army and security institutions, improve border management and support the Lebanese state’s ability to exercise authority across its territory.

On Wednesday, Germany approved the participation of police and customs officers, along with a limited number of military personnel, in the new EU mission.

According to the German government’s website, the mission will help build the capacity of Lebanon’s civilian and military security sectors through training, professional development and technical assistance. Its aim is to strengthen state authority and ensure that the state maintains a monopoly on the use of force across the country, particularly by supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces.

Under the decision, Germany will contribute up to 15 federal and state police officers, as well as customs officials, to the mission’s civilian component. A small number of German military personnel will also take part in training and capacity-building programmes for the Lebanese Navy.

The mission’s area of operations will be limited to Lebanese territory north of the Litani River, within the southern part of the country.

The German government said it would inform parliament of the decision and stressed that its military personnel would take part in the mission unarmed.

Israel has said it will not withdraw from southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is fully disarmed. Hezbollah, in turn, has refused to surrender its weapons before Israeli forces leave Lebanese territory.

Since the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel began in October 2023, Israeli strikes have killed nearly 9,000 people in Lebanon. Dozens of towns and villages have been razed in the south, where Israeli attacks and demolitions continue daily basis despite a June agreement.