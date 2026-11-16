US envoy Mike Waltz says Lebanon's Hezbollah should disarm 'voluntarily'

Waltz said he met Lebanese leaders to discuss options to replace the UN peacekeeping force deployed in south Lebanon along the border with Israel.
MENA
2 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
16 November, 2026
Hezbollah, which has fought successive wars with Israel, is under pressure to disarm. [Getty]

Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah should "voluntarily" lay down its weapons and hand them over to the Lebanese state, visiting US envoy Mike Waltz said on Monday, adding that "no country can have two armies".

"I think the message should be loud and clear, that Lebanese sovereignty must be fully restored," said Waltz, who is the US ambassador to the United Nations. "And the mechanism to do that will be the Lebanese armed forces."

Hezbollah, which has fought successive wars with Israel, is under pressure to disarm.

"I appreciate every Lebanese soldier that steps forward to defend their country, to restore their sovereignty, to defend their people. This is a unique opportunity in history to do that, one," Waltz said. "And two, to Hezbollah and to their Iranian backers, no country can have two armies. I hope and pray Hezbollah will disarm. They should do that voluntarily."

Waltz said he met Lebanese leaders to discuss options to replace the UN peacekeeping force deployed in south Lebanon along the border with Israel, whose mission expires on 31 December.

He added that he had visited the force's headquarters in Naqura.

In June, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement which included the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from territories it occupies in the south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area.

The agreement has made little progress amid continue Israeli attacks and demolitions in the south.

Related Articles

TOPSHOT-LEBANON-ISRAEL-IRAN-US-WAR
Lebanon-Israel conflict
MENA
Live Story

Houthis seize ground in Yemen, Israeli strikes target Lebanon

Filmmaker_photo
Film Interview
Film, TV & Music
Culture
Live Story

In This Darkness I See You: Nadim Tabet on Lebanon's cursed past

Litani_river
Lebanon-Israel conflict
Environment and Climate
Live Story

Lebanon's Litani River runs red and black amid Israeli attacks

Tags
 

Recommended for You

Loading recommendations...

More In News