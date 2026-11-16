Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah should "voluntarily" lay down its weapons and hand them over to the Lebanese state, visiting US envoy Mike Waltz said on Monday, adding that "no country can have two armies".

"I think the message should be loud and clear, that Lebanese sovereignty must be fully restored," said Waltz, who is the US ambassador to the United Nations. "And the mechanism to do that will be the Lebanese armed forces."

Hezbollah, which has fought successive wars with Israel, is under pressure to disarm.

"I appreciate every Lebanese soldier that steps forward to defend their country, to restore their sovereignty, to defend their people. This is a unique opportunity in history to do that, one," Waltz said. "And two, to Hezbollah and to their Iranian backers, no country can have two armies. I hope and pray Hezbollah will disarm. They should do that voluntarily."

Waltz said he met Lebanese leaders to discuss options to replace the UN peacekeeping force deployed in south Lebanon along the border with Israel, whose mission expires on 31 December.

He added that he had visited the force's headquarters in Naqura.



In June, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement which included the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from territories it occupies in the south and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area.

The agreement has made little progress amid continue Israeli attacks and demolitions in the south.