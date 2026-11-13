The Trump administration is considering establishing a mechanism modelled on the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) in Egypt to monitor the trilateral agreement between Lebanon and Israel as a possible arrangement for the period after UNIFIL.

Asharq News said the United States was holding discussions with its European partners, particularly France and Italy, about setting up a new civilian monitoring mission to replace the UN peacekeeping mission, whose mandate expires at the end of this year.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is closely following the issue, reportedly raised the possibility of establishing a civilian monitoring force several days ago.

The MFO has been deployed in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula since 1982, monitoring the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. It is an independent international organisation established under the treaty, unlike UNIFIL, which operates in southern Lebanon without a formal peace agreement between the parties.

While both missions monitor areas along borders involving Israel, they differ fundamentally in their legal mandates, funding arrangements and operating environments.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz is scheduled to visit Beirut on Monday and Tuesday, where he is due to meet Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Aoun on Friday discussed the situation in southern Lebanon and ongoing consultations to prevent any potential vacuum following the end of UNIFIL’s mandate with Imran Riza, the UN deputy special coordinator for Lebanon, resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator.

While the Lebanese army is expected to gradually assume responsibility for security in the south, years of underfunding and chronic shortages of equipment and resources have left it with significant constraints on its ability to maintain security in the region without international support.

Washington has provided over $3 billion in military assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces since 2006, according to the US Department of State.

Security vacuum fears

UNIFIL, which has around 7,500 personnel from nearly 50 countries, has been deployed in Lebanon since 1978. Its area of operations extends between the Blue Line and the Litani River.

Under US pressure, the UN Security Council voted last year to end UNIFIL’s mandate on 31 December 2026, with an extra year to complete withdrawal. Washington argues that the force had "failed" to fulfil its mission.

Israel says UNIFIL has failed to stop Hezbollah from building tunnels and other military infrastructure in the southern Lebanese border region, while Israeli forces have repeatedly violated Lebanese airspace and territorial waters and crossed the border fence into Lebanese territory.

Lebanese officials have warned that UNIFIL’s departure could leave a security vacuum in the south, parts of which remain under Israeli occupation following Israel’s ground invasion in October 2024.

Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-sponsored framework agreement in late June intended to provide for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces and the deployment of Lebanese troops in designated pilot zones, alongside the disarmament of Hezbollah.

But beyond progress in three pilot zones this summer, implementation has been slow. Lebanese-Israeli negotiations remain deadlocked, with no progress announced following two meetings between the countries' military delegations in Florida last month.

Israel has refused to end its occupation, citing Hezbollah’s weapons, while the Iran-backed group has refused to surrender its arms as long as Israeli forces remain in Lebanese territory.

Washington has pushed for a peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel. But the Lebanese government has said such an agreement is not possible while Israel continues to attack the country. Since the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel began in October 2023, Israeli strikes have killed nearly 9,000 people in Lebanon, many of them civilians.