US Congresswoman Delia Ramirez has held preliminary talks with House of Representatives Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries about bringing legislation restricting weapons transfers to Israel to a House vote, as growing pressure from progressive Democrats raises questions over his bid to become speaker amid his support for Israel.

According to Drop Site News on Tuesday, Illinois' Ramirez said Jeffries had not dismissed her proposal to hold a vote on the Block the Bombs Act during their initial discussions.

The legislation seeks to impose restrictions and conditions on the transfer of certain offensive weapons and defence systems to Israel.

Ramirez told the publication that she "did not get a direct 'no'" from Jeffries, adding that she was hopeful a larger progressive bloc could help advance the bill after first introducing the legislation in May 2025.

The bill has attracted 82 congressional cosponsors, including Representatives Sara Jacobs, Pramila Jayapal and Mark Pocan, but has yet to be brought to a vote on the House floor.

Ramirez said the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which is expected to grow following last week's midterm elections, would be instrumental in securing a vote.

She added that she had discussed the proposed strategy with caucus chair Greg Casar and met several newly elected lawmakers who campaigned on ending US military support for Israel.

"We are being very strategic about organizing and adding more cosponsors," Ramirez said.

She argued that the incoming lawmakers would place the caucus in its strongest position yet, strengthening progressives' influence in negotiations with Democratic leadership.

However, Jeffries has not publicly committed to scheduling a vote on the legislation.

The discussions come as Jeffries seeks to become speaker of the House following the Democrats' significant gains in the 3 November midterm elections, which saw the party secure control of both chambers of Congress.

The election victories also brought a number of newly elected pro-Palestine and progressive Democrats into Congress.

Several have since withheld their support for Jeffries' bid to become speaker of the House of Representatives while seeking commitments on their legislative priorities, including a shift in US policy towards Israel.

Jeffries, a longstanding supporter of Israel, has faced mounting criticism from within his own party over his position.

Ohio's Don Leonard, an incoming member of Congress, said senior House Democrats had threatened to make his life "a living hell" and attempt to unseat him in 2028 if he refused to support Jeffries' bid for speaker, regardless of his position on Israel.

However, the congressman-elect said he had pledged to withhold his support for Jeffries unless the Democratic leader agreed to address his demands concerning US policy towards Israel.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has also come under pressure from progressive Democrats.

Prominent progressive politician Bernie Sanders has spearheaded calls for Schumer to be removed from his leadership position, while Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has openly raised the prospect of challenging him.

House Democrats are expected to hold their leadership elections later this month, while the full House will elect its speaker when the 120th Congress convenes in January.

Democrats have so far secured 54 seats in the US Senate and 254 in the House of Representatives following the midterm elections, giving them comfortable majorities in both chambers.

However, vote counting is continuing in several races, including in Alaska and Mississippi.