The US city of Somerville in Massachusetts has overwhelmingly approved an ordinance restricting municipal contracts and investments involving companies linked to alleged human rights abuses in Palestine, amid Israel’s three-year genocide in Gaza and decades-long occupation.

The Somerville city council voted 10–1 in support of the ordinance, making the city the fifth in Massachusetts and the 30th in the US to adopt a pro-Palestine solidarity measure in line with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement..

Somerville has also made history as the first city to pass a BDS ordinance explicitly naming Israel and Palestine in its operative language.

Councillors including Ben Wheeler and Ben Ewen-Campen, who first introduced the ordinance in June, voted in favour, while Kristen Strezo cast the sole opposing vote on the 11-member council.

Ahead of the vote, Ewen-Campen urged his colleagues to “take action on this”, saying: “Our [national] government is actively supporting indefensible atrocities, but we, [elected officials] face such immense pressure to be quiet.”

He added: “All of us collectively deciding to be silent about this does have an enormous impact on the world, and that’s why it is worth the work to take action on this.”

Somerville councillor Wilfred Mbah also voiced his support for the ordinance, saying: “This is not a far away problem: we have Palestinians who call this city home who are directly impacted.

“What is before us tonight is a modest ordinance that seeks to align our city's procurement and investment practices with the values Somerville has long stood for: human rights, accountability, fairness, and the responsible use of public dollars.”

The measure establishes a framework for identifying companies deemed complicit in abuses through two databases maintained by the United Nations (UN) and the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC).

The ordinance secured a veto-proof majority, with the office of Somerville Mayor Jake Wilson saying the measure was therefore considered final.

The vote follows a sustained campaign by pro-Palestine activists led by solidarity organisation Somerville for Palestine (S4P).

In November 2025, the City Council voted to implement ballot Question 3 on Israel divestment, which had been approved by 55.7 percent of voters earlier that month.

Question 3 called for a ban on businesses that sustain “Israel’s apartheid, genocide, and illegal occupation of Palestine”.

However, calls for the city to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinians also faced opposition from pro-Israel groups.

Critics of the ordinance accused those calling for action against Israel over its persecution of Palestinians of displaying hostility towards Israeli residents and Jewish citizens.

Jewish supporters of the measure have since highlighted backing for the ordinance within their community.

In a statement, Erin Axelman, who directed the film Israelism, said: “This bill was introduced by two Jewish city councilors. Somerville for Palestine has a massive Jewish presence."

She continued: "Many Jewish people are beyond horrified that a genocide is being carried out in our name, not even a century since our own people experienced one.”

The vote follows a similar decision in neighbouring Cambridge just weeks earlier, where a divestment policy narrowly passed by five votes to four.