US asks Iraq to shut most Iran border crossings, understandings reached on Hormuz oil exports

The US Treasury has asked Iraq to close all border crossings with Iran except for two Washington seeks to increase economic pressure on Tehran.
MENA
1 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
08 November, 2026
Iranian trucks wait to cross back into Iran in the Penjwen district in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region [Getty]

The US Treasury has asked Iraq to close all border crossings with Iran except for two as part of Washington's policy of increasing economic pressure on Tehran, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

One of the exceptions is in the Kurdistan region.

"There are many official and unofficial border crossings with Iran, and closing all of them would be difficult and would affect our economy. The Americans are still demanding the closure of the crossings, and we are currently in discussions with them," Hussein said.

Last month, Iraq closed the busy Sheeb border crossing ​with Iran to review security and install detection ‌equipment to stop smuggling.

Separately, Hussein revealed that Iraq has reached understandings with the US to allow Iraqi oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz via a shipping lane near Oman.

He said Iraq's losses from the Iran war and disruptions to oil exports had reached $60 billion.

Iraq's oil exports recovered in October after a sharp drop the previous month. Exports rose to about 3.5 million barrels per day from 2.65 million bpd in September, according to Iraqi energy officials.

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