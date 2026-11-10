UN urges Egypt to halt 'harassment' of journalists, media

The United Nations criticised Tuesday "widening assaults on press freedom" in Egypt, urging authorities to halt their "harassment" of journalists and news outlets.

In recent weeks, Egypt has detained the entire staff of fact-checking platform Matsadaash, ordered the closure of independent website Mada Masr and informed its chief Lina Attalah of a one-year prison sentence handed down in absentia.

"We are witnessing widening assaults on press freedom by Egyptian authorities, including the targeting, persecution and harassment of independent journalists," UN rights office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva.

"These alarming developments must end immediately, and journalists must be able to carry out their essential work free from intimidation and reprisals."

Egypt has long been criticised for its rights record and has for over a decade shuttered nearly all space for dissent.

In the case of the Matsadaash staff, Kheetan said the six staff members remained in detention, highlighting that "their lawyers reported that they were subjected to torture and other forms of ill-treatment and forced to record fabricated confessions".

"Pending their release, they must be afforded confidential access to lawyers, family contact, necessary healthcare and access to medication, and be guaranteed humane conditions of detention," he said.

He insisted that "authorities must release all Matsadaash reporters and drop charges arising from their legitimate journalistic work", and demanded investigations into "all allegations of torture, ill-treatment or forced confessions".

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Egyptian authorities also detained Attalah for several hours last month after a court fined her three million Egyptian pounds ($53,500) for operating leading Mada Masr without a licence.

Her trial marks what rights groups have described as a dangerous escalation in a crackdown on press freedom in Egypt.

Kheetan called on Egypt "to end all forms of harassment of journalists and media outlets, and to respect and fulfil the right to freedom of expression, including the right to information".

"The steps taken to suppress the continued work of both Matsadaash and Mada Masr must be overturned."