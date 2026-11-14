The United Nations cannot inspect Iranian nuclear sites attacked by the US and Israel in June 2025, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report.

The US and Israel launched the attacks under the preext of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran has not allowed the IAEA has not been able to inspect any of the seven attacked sites since the brief June war. The UN watchdog has also been unable to inspect some of Iran's other sites, according to an IAEA report seen by news agencies.

Iran initially agreed to allow IAEA inspectors into the Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant, but cancelled the planned visit after Israel launched attacks on 13 June 2025.

The Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant was one of the sites that was targeted. Images shortly after the strikes showed collapsed roofs and charring on multiple buildings at the facility.

Iran has consistently denied that their nuclear facilities are used to make weapons, and are instead focused on peaceful civilian uses.

Countries that are signatories to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), including Iran, are subject to inspections by the IAEA. The inspections aim to ensure that nuclear materials used for civilian purposes, primarily energy, and are not used to develop atomic bombs.

Nuclear processing facilities are very large and their operations require hundreds of workers. This means it is very difficult for states to hide nuclear programs altogether.

The US has repeatedly used claims that countries are developing nuclear weapons as justification for invasion. In 2004, reports by the UK and US found that their intelligence services had used unreliable information that Iraq was developing weapons of mass destruction as justification for their 2003 invasion of the country.

The 2025 war that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities ended after twelves days. In February 2026, the US and Israel launched more strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, again with the stated aim of preventing Iran's production of nuclear weapons.

Those strikes resulted in an ongoing war which has driven up oil prices, caused global financial chaos, and killed at least 8,000 people.

The US, which detonated two bombs in Japan in 1945, is the only country that has ever used nuclear weapons in warfare.

Israel, which is not a signatory of the NPT, is the only country that is widely believed to have developed nuclear weapons without officially confirming so.