The death of Yemeni Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Shami, who worked for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in a Houthi detention facility in Sanaa has reignited debate on the cases of dozens of others held by the group for years.

It has also intensified fears among their families over the fate of their loved ones and raised questions about the UN—such as its level of responsibility the effectiveness of its efforts to secure the release of its Yemeni employees.

The death has fuelled criticism that the UN has been too lenient towards the Houthis and treats local staff differently from the foreign staff.

Al-Shami's death was announced on 31 October, more than two years after his arrest on 6 June 2024. His family had not been allowed to visit him or communicate with him during this time. The UN acknowledged that it had received no information about his wellbeing throughout his imprisonment, nor any evidence that he was still alive, despite repeatedly raising the matter with the group.

The New Arab sought comment from Ahmed Suleiman, head of the OHCHR's Yemen Office, regarding al-Shami's death, measures to protect staff and criticism of the organisation, but received no response.

Dozens in Houthi detention

According to the latest UN figures, 70 current employees and five former employees of the organisation remain detained by the Houthis, alongside dozens of workers from humanitarian and civil society organisations.

The number stood at 73 in June before the release of a World Food Programme employee on 5 October, followed by Sami al-Kalabi, an employee of the Office of the UN special envoy, on 14 October. The UN confirmed that al-Kalabi required specialised medical care.

The World Food Programme accounts for the largest share of those detained. At the beginning of October, it said that 38 of its employees were detained, representing more than half the total number, before the subsequent release of one of its staff members.

Journalist Fares Alhemyari, who follows the case of detained UN employees, told TNA that some staff members had been forcibly disappeared for years, with no information provided on their whereabouts or detention conditions and no family contact. Others were suffering from serious health conditions as a result of alleged torture and ill-treatment.

Alhemyari also revealed that information he had obtained indicated that the Houthis had transferred some detainees to military-related facilities in recent weeks, raising fears that they could be used as human shields amid the current military escalation.

Regarding al-Shami's death, Alhemyari said the news had devastated his family, which had followed his case daily without receiving any updates on his condition. The Houthis eventually informed them of his death and asked them to arrange to receive his body.

However, the group had not handed over the body by Wednesday evening and was refusing to allow an autopsy or disclose the cause of death, due to their displeasure at the news leaking to the media.

Other detainees' families are living in a state of "terror, anxiety and uncertainty", Alhemyari said, particularly those who have had no news of their relatives since their arrests and now fear they could suffer the same fate.

The US embassy in Yemen accused the Houthis of killing al-Shami while he was in detention, adding that he was a father of three and that the group had prevented him from visiting his dying father or attending his funeral. It also accused the Houthis of keeping his body in a morgue in Sanaa for months while assuring his family that he was well.

The Houthis have intensified arrests of humanitarian workers since 2024, accusing them of espionage for the US and Israel. [Getty]

Al-Shami's death is the second publicly reported death of a UN employee in Houthi custody, following the death of World Food Programme employee Ahmed Ba'alawi in a detention facility in Saada in February 2025, 18 days after his arrest. Before that, Hisham al-Hakimi, security and safety director at Save the Children, died in October 2023.

The arrests, which started in 2021 and resumed in 2023, have expanded from mid-2024, targeting employees of UN agencies and international and local organisations. The Houthis have accused those detained of spying for the US and Israel, while also raiding UN premises and seizing assets and equipment.

The threat of death penalty

On 6 October, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International announced that the Houthis had referred eight humanitarian and human rights workers, including two UN employees and a UN advisor, for prosecution on espionage charges that could carry the death penalty.

The organisations also highlighted the deterioration of the detainees' health and family accounts alleging that confessions had been extracted under torture or threats of torture.

Al-Shami's death has prompted international condemnation, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation, while UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk demanded the disclosure of detention and medical records, expressing concern about seven employees of the OHCHR who remain in custody.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani said the continued detention of employees increased the responsibility of the UN and international community to protect them, while Human Rights Minister Mashdal Mohammed Omar Ahmed criticised the inadequate efforts to monitor their conditions.

Unequal protection for foreign and local employees

Al-Shami's death has revived criticism of the UN's handling of the detainees' cases, particularly its use of political and diplomatic influence to pressure the Houthis. Dozens of Yemeni employees have remained in detention for years, despite diplomatic interventions securing the release of other staff members.

Human rights activist Riyadh Aldubai, a former official with the Yemeni Coalition for Monitoring Human Rights Violations, told TNA that the UN's performance "has not been up to the required standard".

He said the organisation had failed to use the diplomatic and legal tools available to it or to garner effective international support within the Security Council.

"The organisation dealt with the Houthis with considerable leniency and silence," Aldubai said, arguing that this had emboldened the group to treat employees as bargaining chips for pressure and blackmail. He also accused the UN of discriminating between Yemeni and foreign employees in the level of protection and attention they received.

Five relatives of UN employees detained by the Houthis, who spoke to TNA on condition of anonymity, expressed frustration over what they described as the UN's weak role in following up on their relatives' cases and reassuring families.

They said the families continued to receive their relatives' salaries regularly, but the organisation's role appeared largely confined to this financial support. Regular communication, information about detainees' conditions and updates on efforts to secure their release were largely absent.

Although the salaries helped families meet their living expenses, they said, this could not compensate for the absence of their relatives or ease fears for their lives.

Journalist and former UN employee Sadeq Al-Wesabi told TNA there was a "significant gap" between protection arrangements for local and international employees. Foreign staff are offered evacuation arrangements abroad in accordance with security decisions, while the evacuation of local employees is restricted to extremely exceptional circumstances, even when their jobs put them at risk of being targeted.

Local employees may therefore be left to face the dangers alongside their families after their international colleagues have departed, he said, adding that the disparity required urgent review.

Al-Wesabi cited an incident in Sanaa in October 2025, when the UN arranged for 12 international employees to leave aboard one of its aircraft after the Houthis detained them inside a UN compound they had raided. Three other international employees were subsequently free to move and travel, while five Yemeni employees detained during the same raid were released. Other UN employees, however, were still detained.

Al-Wesabi said the organisation had also demonstrated "a glaring failure", as its security system had been unable to protect its premises from raids or its employees from arrest. He called for a review of its procedures, guaranteed access to detainees, medical care for those held and support for their families.

He also argued that the UN's desire to maintain humanitarian operations and preserve relations with the Houthis had taken precedence over a serious defence of its employees. The need to deliver aid, he said, did not justify continuing the same approach despite repeated arrests and deaths.

While the Houthis bear direct responsibility for the safety of those in their custody, he stressed that the UN must independently review its shortcomings and leverage more effective political and diplomatic pressure to secure their release.

"It is not enough for the organisation to mourn its employees after they die; it must defend their lives while they are still alive," he said.

Diplomatic interventions to secure releases

Criticism of the UN has been reinforced by cases in which diplomatic interventions by individual governments succeeded in securing the release of detainees.

Among them was Jordanian national Lana Shukri Kattaw, deputy head of UNICEF's office in Yemen, who was released in September 2025, days after her detention, following official Jordanian intervention under royal directives.

In April 2025, Dutch diplomatic efforts, assisted by Oman, secured the release of Yemeni-Dutch national Akram al-Akhali, senior international development policy officer at the Dutch embassy, after approximately 10 months in detention.

Although the circumstances of these cases and the parties involved differed, they have prompted comparisons between government-led diplomatic efforts to protect their employees and the more limited results of UN interventions.

HRW has documented criticism since June 2024 over the weak communication by some UN agencies with the families of detainees. The organisation quoted an informed source as saying that the Houthis understood that detaining Yemenis would not trigger the same level of international escalation as the detention of foreign nationals.

Government criticism dates back to July 2024, when then-prime minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak wrote to Guterres, saying that measures to protect UN employees had fallen "below the acceptable and expected standard".

He called for key UN functions to be transferred to Aden, restrictions on senior officials' movements to Sanaa and protection of employee data from access by the Houthis.

The UN, meanwhile, says it continues to pursue the release of detainees through diplomatic contacts and that Yemeni employees enjoy the immunities afforded to them in the performance of their official duties.

The organisation suspended staff movements to Houthi-controlled areas in January 2025 and halted its operations in Saada the following month. Restrictions were subsequently extended to other areas, although some aid continued through exemptions and local partners. Humanitarian flights to Sanaa resumed in February 2026.