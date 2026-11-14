UN climate chief urges speed as COP31 confronts fossil fuel divide

UN climate talks at COP31 in Turkey face pressure to reach a deal on fossil fuels, electrification and global warming as negotiations enter their final week.
Environment
2 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
14 November, 2026
The annual UN climate conference faces new challenges this year as a slew of crises from war to inflation push global warming down the list of priorities for world governments [getty]

The UN's top climate official urged negotiators at the COP31 conference in Turkey on Saturday to move swiftly towards a deal and "avoid tactical delays" as the summit heads into its second and final week.

The annual UN climate conference faces new challenges this year as a slew of crises from war to inflation push global warming down the list of priorities for world governments.

"Each country has a view. Every country has a voice. Getting agreement on every word, every sentence is tough but vital work," Simon Stiell told the summit. "There is no collective success without compromise from every party."

"As we head into the second week, I urge parties to move swiftly to the hardest issues and to avoid tactical delays."

Big fossil fuel producers and consumers at the talks are resisting any deal that would specify firm new targets or a shift away from oil, gas and coal, observers said, posing a challenge for summit host Turkey and lead negotiator Australia to land the kind of ambitious agreement climate advocates say is needed to address global warming.

A UN report last month found the world is already on course to exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming threshold, a limit scientists say should prevent the worst effects of climate change.

Turkey's electrification plan

COP31 host Turkey is pushing to make a proposal to expand global electrification central to an eventual deal, saying the plan will drive faster emissions cuts by speeding the shift away from fossil fuel-powered cars, boilers, furnaces and other equipment.

The proposal does not require the increased electricity use to come from renewable sources, however, disappointing observers and delegations that want countries to map out their transition away from fossil fuels more clearly.

Major oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia have traditionally resisted language constraining fossil fuels, while large developing economies such as India have opposed measures they say could limit their development and energy choices, a dynamic that has compromised the outcomes of past deals.

The world's biggest oil consumer, the United States, meanwhile, has skipped the talks for the second year in a row under President Donald Trump, who has called global warming a hoax and promoted continued use of fossil fuels.

Asked how he viewed the progress in talks so far, Stiell said: "All I can say at this stage is engagement has been constructive. We know where those natural tensions lie."

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