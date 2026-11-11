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United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on world leaders to adopt a "new climate justice pact" to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and increase funding for countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Speaking at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, on Wednesday, Guterres urged governments to fulfil their commitments under the principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities", which recognises countries' varying contributions to climate change and their different capacities to tackle it.

The proposed pact would rest on four pillars: accelerating a "just transition" away from fossil fuels, protecting vulnerable communities, securing adequate financing and prioritising international cooperation over geopolitical divisions.

Guterres warned that keeping global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels would require tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2035 compared with 2025 levels.

He also called for a reduction of at least 75% in electricity generation from coal plants without emissions-reduction technology.

Guterres calls for taxes on oil giants

The UN chief urged developed countries to provide at least $300 billion annually in climate financing by 2035 and proposed taxing the windfall profits of major oil companies to support countries facing the worst consequences of climate change.

He said nine oil companies were expected to generate more than $95 billion in profits over just three months, equivalent to more than $1 billion daily.

Warning that climate disasters were devastating lives, livelihoods and economies worldwide, Guterres described the current trajectory as a path towards "certain mutual destruction".

He accused powerful oil and gas interests of obstructing climate action, urging leaders to end their dependence on fossil fuels.

"Fossil fuels must go the way of the dinosaurs. But it won't happen on its own. The dinosaurs didn't have a lobby. Fossil fuels do," he said.

The remarks came during what is expected to be his final UN climate summit as secretary-general.

World leaders gather as climate pressures mount

The leaders' summit opened on Wednesday under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with 102 officials representing 95 countries attending.

Delegations from 196 countries and the European Union are participating in the wider conference, which runs until 20 November.

Negotiators hope to agree on measures to increase electricity's share of global energy consumption and revive stalled efforts to move away from fossil fuels.

The summit follows a year marked by deadly floods, extreme heatwaves and other climate-related disasters.

However, uncertainty remains over whether governments can reach binding commitments after previous summits faced criticism for failing to deliver on their pledges.

Countries agreed at COP28 in Dubai in 2023 to transition away from fossil fuels, but subsequent conferences in Azerbaijan and Brazil made limited progress on reducing their use.

Last year's summit in Brazil produced a compromise agreement promising additional financing for countries particularly vulnerable to climate change.

Among the leaders attending COP31 are Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Nine countries criticised over leaders' absence

Climate Action Network International awarded its satirical "Fossil of the Day" prize on Tuesday to nine countries whose leaders failed to attend the summit.

Germany, France, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Canada and Japan were singled out, with the organisation describing their absence as a troubling signal for international climate cooperation.

The group argued that wealthy countries, historically responsible for substantial greenhouse gas emissions, had a particular obligation to support developing nations.

The US is also notably absent from the summit for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Turkey's Environment Minister Murat Kurum said Israel had not been invited to the conference.

He also announced that a hall accommodating more than 6,000 people had been designated for Gaza-related events, including discussions about the massacres committed by the Israeli military in the Palestinian enclave.

The summit comes as the US-Israeli war on Iran has driven up global prices for oil, petrol and petroleum-derived products, including fertilisers and pesticides, prompting governments to reassess energy policies.

Former US Secretary of State and climate envoy John Kerry stressed the need for concrete action rather than further commitments and pledges.

"We don't need more promises, we need plans," he said.