Activists and journalists have warned that people in Western Sahara could be more exposed to human rights violations after the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) shut down on 31 October, saying that a security vacuum could destabilise the disputed territory.

The UN mission in Western Sahara came to an end after 35 years after the Security Council decided not to renew its mandate. A referendum on the status of the territory has been held up for decades and the mission is pulling out without holding one.

The move means there is no international presence monitoring the ceasefire in the Western Sahara. Morocco considers Western Sahara an integral part of its territory while the Polisario Front has been fighting for an independent state there since the 1970s.

Ahmed Ettanhi, a Sahrawi journalist and human rights activist, told The New Arab that the development raised serious concerns over the safety and future of civilians in the Western Sahara.

“First, it would mean the UN is further abandoning its responsibility to organise a referendum on self-determination for the Sahrawi people. And perhaps most alarmingly, it could leave the Sahrawi people even more exposed to human rights violations,” he said.

“Without international monitoring on the ground, there would be fewer eyes to document abuses and fewer safeguards to protect the Sahrawi people. This risks creating an environment where violations can take place with even greater impunity,” he explained.

According to Ettanhi, the UN mission stopping its operations in the region could inflame tensions.

“The withdrawal could increase the risk of military escalation, further destabilising the territory and creating a dangerous security vacuum,” he added.

Experts believe that the UN mission’s departure could now trigger renewed fighting amid security gaps.

Humanitarian crisis and lack of oversight

International aid charity Oxfam warned that the development means it, and other aid groups, have lost its monitoring mechanism.

"The Security Council’s failure to renew MINURSO’s mandate marks a significant setback for the Sahrawis whose right to self-determination remains unfulfilled after five decades, while generations of Sahrawis continue to live in displacement,” Marco Di Cecco, Oxfam’s Country Director in Algeria, said.

“…The international community must not allow this political deadlock to deepen the humanitarian crisis facing the Sahrawi refugees. Donors should ensure predictable, sustained and adequate humanitarian funding that provides people with access to safe water, food, shelter, and other essential services,” he continued.

Oxfam also called on the Security Council to act urgently to ensure the continuation of these functions and support an inclusive political process.

Social media users in Morocco have also reportedly been sharing AI-created images of themselves in military garb on the front lines, indicating their support for Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations at the UN, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, confirmed on Thursday that the mission was now being liquidated.

The UN has issued a call for all parties to show restraint, and said that it remains committed to a political solution that provides for the self-determination of the people of the Western Sahara.

Meanwhile, Morocco welcomed the end of the mission, and said it remained committed to the ceasefire.

Morocco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita confirmed Rabat remained committed to the truce and "within respect of its security and sovereignty."

In Laayoune, the Western Sahara’s largest city, footage showed people celebrating and waving the Moroccan flag, despite the pull-out not changing the legal status of the territory.

However, the Polisario said it was “concerned” by the development, while Algeria expressed “deep regret”.