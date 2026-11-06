UK's Birmingham council backs motion to review Israel ties

Birmingham City Council passed a motion to review its financial ties, banking arrangements, and investments linked to Israel.
World
2 min read

Anam Alam
06 November, 2026
The motion also calls for a review of investments held by the West Midlands Pension Fund [getty]

The UK's second-largest city voted on Tuesday to review its links with companies tied to Israel, in a campaign activists have been pushing for decades.

Birmingham City Council passed a motion calling for a six-month review of its financial ties, banking arrangements, and investments linked to Israel, including those held via the West Midlands Pension Fund.

The motion passed by a majority of 54 votes in favour to 19 against. The review also calls for stronger standards in ethical investments.

"We welcome the fact that the council has agreed to look at its pension investments and agreed to look at the procurement. It is a very welcome sign," Naeem Malik, the chair of West Midlands Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), told The New Arab.

 "It's a sign of times in the sense that after such a long time, the narrative around Palestine is changing, and it's acknowledging that what is happening is contrary to international law, it's very oppressive, and that we need to support them in any way we possibly can."

The motion, proposed by Better Birmingham Independent councillors Nosheen Khalid and Jamil Khan, called for an examination of potential options for engagement, exclusion, or divestment from companies connected to Israel and other conflict zones.

The resolution also covers other countries and wars, including Sudan, Congo, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.

The motion also calls for a review of investments held by the West Midlands Pension Fund, something the West Midlands PSC have been calling for a long time.

Malik added that they are looking for the council to stop investing in companies that are listed on the United Nations list of companies that are complicit in the occupation and the oppression of the Palestinians.

The chair notes that new committee members, following the May 2026 local elections, are managing pro-Palestine investments, with Malik expecting some movement in that respect as well.

While the chair welcomes the resolution, it must be followed through. The vote does not mean an immediate divestment from Israel, as further consideration and legal compliance are required,

" We want it to be followed by immediate actions that can quantify and make a difference," Malik said. "These are very welcome steps, and they need to be followed by action. We want concrete actions."

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