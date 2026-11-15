Ukraine's allies to set Europe's position in talks: Zelensky

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky announced Sunday that a meeting of Kyiv's allies, the so-called Coalition of the Willing, was being prepared and was aimed at defining the European position in talks on ending the war with Russia.

He also said a meeting of the Ramstein group - a grouping of countries helping to support Ukraine's defence - was set for next week and that "it needs to be productive" and "send a strong signal to Russia that Ukraine will not be left without support".

Europe has chosen five countries - France, Britain, Poland, Germany and Italy - to send representatives to future Ukraine talks.

"We are preparing a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. It is an important meeting, and it could be a historic one," Zelensky said in his daily evening address, adding: "We can define a 100-percent strong European position for victory."

Until now, talks on settling Europe's worst war since World War II have been held in the Ukraine-Russia-US format, with Moscow wanting to keep the Europeans out of talks.

"The trilateral format of Ukraine-America-Russia must become not just a quadrilateral format, but also significantly stronger," Zelensky said.

Moscow has pounded Ukraine in the run-up to winter, continuing strikes during two days of talks in Abu Dhabi this week.

Zelensky said Moscow's recent strategy has been to "take one region as a special target and focus their strikes on that region for several days - on the (electric) grids, on the substations".

He said that the central Dnipropetrovsk region has been hardest hit since the start of September.

The strikes often plunge thousands of Ukrainian civilians into darkness as temperatures plunge.

The US has pushed for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war but diplomatic efforts have so far failed to reach a breakthrough, with the war grinding into another winter.