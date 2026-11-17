Britain's National Health Service is to end a data contract with Israel-linked American AI firm Palantir in 2029, the government has revealed, falling short of calls by critics to terminate sooner.

The announcement comes after some lawmakers and doctors warned of ethical risks, as well as sovereignty and efficiency issues, surrounding the data-management platform provided by Palantir following the award of a £330-million contract in 2023.

James Frith, the minister responsible for health innovation in the Labour government, told parliament late Monday that a new procurement process will be launched in the second half of next year, lasting about 18 months.

Palantir's contract will last until March 2029, even though the government had the right to terminate it as soon as March next year.

Frith did not specify whether the company would be eligible to participate in the future tender process.

Critics in particular have hit out at Palantir's ties to the Israel's military and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"We want to give the health and care system more choice, greater resilience and less dependence on any single supplier, as well as the ability to adapt and evolve as new technologies emerge," Frith said of the decision.

The Ministry of Defence has a software deal with Palantir through to March 2029.

In a statement sent to AFP Tuesday, Palantir UK senior vice president Tom Watson, a former Labour MP, said the company was "proud" of its work helping "deliver more operations, speed up discharge and reduce the time patients need to wait to find out if they have cancer".

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NGO Good Law Project said the decision to end the National Health Service contract was "an incredible government climbdown".

It added in a statement: "Now the government must make sure NHS organisations are supported from today to choose and deploy alternative systems, and to start the work of removing Palantir's apps."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan in May blocked a £50-million contract between the city's police and Palantir, citing procurement concerns, prompting the company to launch legal action.

France has also moved away from using Palantir's software in their intelligence agencies, replacing it with a type developed by French company ChapsVision.