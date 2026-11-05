A blind wheelchair user arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences for supporting Palestine Action was transported by police on a London bus carrying members of the public on Thursday.

Mike Higgins was arrested under the Terrorism Act outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges were hearing evidence in a legal challenge against the government's decision to proscribe Palestine Action.

Police reportedly stopped a number 26 bus operating its usual route between Victoria and Hackney Wick and placed Higgins in its wheelchair space, despite several passengers remaining on board.

"Without telling a bus driver, with other passengers still on board, half a dozen police officers just bundled him into the wheelchair space on the bus, which is baffling and new," Defend Our Juries organiser Noah Crane told The New Arab.

Crane said police had previously struggled to transport Higgins, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, because his wheelchair did not fit their standard ramps.

The Metropolitan Police told The New Arab, "The decision was carefully considered and risk assessed as the most appropriate and quickest method as a suitable police van was not immediately available."

The unusual scene drew laughter from activists and bystanders watching the protest, with one person singing the theme tune to The Benny Hill Show.

"What kind of complete madness is it to charge someone with terrorism and then put him on a bus with other people?" one spectator told The New Arab.

"The whole point of all of these protests is to show how ridiculous the law is," Crane said.

"They are just doing a beautiful job for us of illustrating how ridiculous, how unenforceable, how unfairly enforced all of this is."

Crane said he had never previously witnessed police transporting someone arrested for supporting a proscribed organisation on a public bus operating its normal route.

He added that police had commissioned an out-of-service bus to transport protesters during demonstrations on Saturday.

Transport for London had not responded to The New Arab's requests for comment at the time of publication.

Israeli arms firm involved in early ban discussions

The arrest came as documents disclosed during the legal challenge revealed that representatives of Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems and French defence company Thales attended discussions about potentially banning Palestine Action more than two years before the government outlawed the group.

The documents, released by the Home Office following a court order, showed that the possibility of proscribing Palestine Action was first discussed on 19 April 2023.

According to the disclosures, representatives of Elbit Systems and Thales attended a meeting alongside the Home Office minister responsible for policing, the chief constable of Staffordshire Police, representatives of the National Police Coordination Centre and Home Office officials.

Both companies had been among the principal targets of Palestine Action's direct-action campaigns against arms manufacturers operating in Britain.

Elbit Systems is Israel's largest private arms manufacturer, while Thales is a French multinational specialising in defence, aerospace and security, with commercial ties to Israeli defence companies.

Palestine Action and pro-Palestinian campaigners have accused Thales of producing military components used by Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Founded in July 2020 by activists Huda Ammori and Richard Barnard, Palestine Action has sought to disrupt the operations of factories and warehouses belonging to companies supplying weapons to Israel.

Its activists have targeted facilities associated with Elbit Systems and Thales, seeking to disrupt weapons production and supplies to Israel.

The organisation maintains that its actions are intended to prevent Israel's genocide of Palestinians, rather than target employees of the companies.

Documents reveal how proscription developed

The newly disclosed documents also detail the process that eventually led to Palestine Action's designation as a terrorist organisation in June 2025.

Between June and December 2024, Counter Terrorism Policing and the National Police Coordination Centre prepared memoranda examining the grounds for proscription and its potential consequences.

On 7 March 2025, an assessment by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre concluded that Palestine Action was an organisation of concern in relation to terrorism, citing its intention to cause serious property damage.

Later that month, then-home secretary Yvette Cooper, now foreign secretary, prepared a memorandum recommending that the government follow the advice of the body responsible for reviewing terrorist organisation designations and ban Palestine Action.

The memorandum included assessments from the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, the government's counterterrorism programme and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, alongside an evaluation of the potential impact on communities.

The final decision to proceed with proscription was made on 20 June 2025, with Cooper informing the House of Commons three days later.

MPs subsequently approved the measure by 385 votes to 26.

Since the ban came into force, thousands of people have been arrested during protests against the designation, many for displaying signs reading "I support Palestine Action".

According to Metropolitan Police figures cited by The New Arab's reporter, around 4,000 people have been arrested for supporting the group.