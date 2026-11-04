UK police arrest 25 Palestine Action supporters outside court

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British police arrested 25 people outside London's High Court on Wednesday during a protest against the government's decision to designate Palestine Action a terrorist organisation.

The arrests came as judges began hearing a legal challenge to the ban, with demonstrators holding placards saying that attempting to "stop genocide" was not terrorism.

Protesters applauded sarcastically as officers detained demonstrators, including prominent lawyer and former government official Tim Crosland.

Before his arrest, Crosland described the proceedings as a case of historic importance, warning that "democracy is at stake" and "freedom of expression is at stake".

Crosland told officers that his placard read: "God help us writers who support Palestine and Palestine Action."

British journalist Sarah Helm, the wife of National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, had posted the same words on X last month.

Police referred Helm's post to specialist legal advisers but decided against taking action, concluding that it did not meet the threshold for an offence involving support for a terrorist organisation.

Despite Crosland raising this distinction, officers arrested him.

Other protesters were also detained despite holding signs that did not directly express support for Palestine Action.

Four people carried placards reading: "God help us ordinary people who support Palestine Action."

Asked by The New Arab why the protesters were being arrested, an officer said police had the authority to detain anyone suspected of expressing support for the organisation.

"We are not the ones who decide whether the law has been broken. That is for the court to determine," the officer said.

Defend Our Juries activists hold placards supporting Palestine Action outside London's Supreme Court on 4 November 2026, before being arrested by police [Getty]

'Democracy is at stake'

One protester, identified as Serena, placed herself inside a symbolic cage in front of an image of British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

She accused police of arresting people even for repeating statements made by others, arguing that the government was using terrorism legislation to suppress solidarity with Palestinians.

As officers arrested her, she tearfully urged the British public to "do something for Palestine".

Another demonstrator, Israeli Jewish activist Ayelet Cohen, stood outside the court holding a sign reading "Stop Jewish settler terrorism".

Wearing a shirt bearing the words "Zionism is racism", Cohen told TNA that she did not fear arrest. "We can never remain silent about the genocide of Palestinians," she said.

Cohen described the ban as an injustice and accused Britain's judicial system of bias against Palestinians and Palestinian solidarity groups.

"I am Jewish, and I see no danger from Palestine Action," she added.

Defend Our Juries protesters demonstrate outside London's Supreme Court ahead of a hearing on the ban on Palestine Action on 4 November 2026 [Getty]

Thousands previously arrested

Wednesday's arrests followed the detention of 325 Palestine Action supporters on Saturday during a demonstration outside the US embassy complex in London.

More than 4,000 people have previously been arrested or face prosecution in connection with protests challenging the ban.

Former Home Secretary Yvette Cooper designated Palestine Action a terrorist organisation in June 2025, a decision subsequently approved by the House of Commons.

The High Court ruled the ban unlawful in February 2026, but the government appealed, and the Court of Appeal overturned that judgment.

Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori subsequently brought a further legal challenge.

Organisations supporting Ammori's case include Amnesty International, Liberty, English PEN, PEN International and a coalition of 11 Jewish organisations advocating Palestinian rights.

The Home Office, Jewish Leadership Council and Community Security Trust are among those opposing the challenge.

The hearings are expected to conclude on Thursday, with a judgment to follow later.

The court has announced that the final hearing will take place behind closed doors, potentially allowing judges to examine confidential security and intelligence evidence.