UK Jews accuse Board of Deputies of genocide denial

Hundreds of British Jews have accused the Board of Deputies of British Jews of genocide denial in an open letter published on Tuesday.

The letter, which was signed by more than 260 people, was written by Jews Against Genocide Denial, a new group founded by education professor Tony Booth.

It comes after the Board of Deputies passed a motion declaring the Green Party a "racist party" after the latter adopted a motion declaring Zionism to be a form of racism.

The Board of Deputies claimed the Green Party motion "is a clear and present danger to the welfare and safety of the Jewish community in this country."

The open letter by Jews Against Genocide Denial claims that Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party and currently the only Jewish leader of a major UK political party, "is supported by the vast majority of Jewish Greens."

The Board of Deputies is made up of representatives of Jewish synagogues and organisations and claims to be "the voice of the British Jewish Community." It has however taken pro-Israel positions and many Jews critical of Israel have opposed this.

The Board of Deputies has opposed the British government's sanctions on illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank but backed the government's designation of Palestine Action as a "terrorist" group.

According to a 2024 survey by the Institute for Jewish Policy Research, 48% of British Jews in the 16-29 age group do not identity as Zionist. 51% of Jews who are members are Liberal Jewish synagogues do not identity as Zionists.

The open letter by Jews Against Genocide Denial says the Board of Deputies' allegations of antisemitism against the Green Party is "an abuse of Jews."

It says the Board of Deputies is "weaponising antisemitism to hide" Israel's "racism, ethnic cleansing, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide."

It also compares denial of the Holocaust, which killed approximately 6 million Jews, to denial of the genocide in Gaza.

"Genocide denial is part of genocide. It makes you complicit," the letter says.