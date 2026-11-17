The UK's charity regulator and the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) has told The New Arab that a compliance case into the Jewish Community Centre London (JW3) has been launched after it hosted an event promoting medical jobs in illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Golan Heights.

A spokesperson for the Charity Commission also confirmed to The New Arab that it has "opened a regulatory compliance case into JW3 Trust Limited to assess concerns raised."

It added: "We will be engaging with the charity’s trustees to gather more information and determine if there is any regulatory role for the Commission."

Shaima Dallali, a researcher at the ICJP said that the real test would be whether the Charity Commission now launches a credible investigation into the UK-registered charity, which is based in Camden, London.

“The Charity Commission opening a case into JW3 is a welcome step, but opening a case is not accountability,” Dallali told The New Arab.

“For years, we have presented the regulator with evidence of UK charities directly funding illegal Israeli settlements, yet meaningful action has been sorely lacking.”

She continued: “Now we have a UK charity whose premises were used to promote jobs in those same settlements. This raises serious questions about the charity’s involvement, its trustees’ responsibilities and potential criminal liability.”

According to the ICJP, the MedEx UK event, held at JW3 in Camden on 25 October, was primarily organised by the Israeli government and aimed to recruit UK-based medical professionals to work in Israel.

However, promotional materials distributed at the event advertised vacancies at medical facilities in Israeli settlements in the West Bank and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Leaflets distributed by Israeli healthcare provider Terem reportedly advertised positions at clinics in the occupied West Bank settlements of Ma’ale Adumim, Beitar Illit and Modi’in Illit, as well as Katzrin in the Golan Heights.

Israeli settlements in both territories are illegal under international law, and the UK government recently announced sanctions against firms operating there.

“The Commission has the evidence before it. What we need now is action, not another case that quietly disappears into the regulator’s files,” Dallali told The New Arab.

“The real test is not whether the Commission investigates, but whether it is prepared to hold charities to account.”

The Charity Commission's latest action follows an earlier investigation by UK broadcaster Sky News, which also highlighted the event's efforts to recruit Jewish doctors in London to work in Israeli settlements.

The event was advertised as a “can’t miss event for doctors and medical students from across the United Kingdom who are considering Aliyah”, according to Sky News.

The term "Aliyah" refers to Jewish people emigrating to Israel.

The event also reportedly offered attendees the opportunity to network with healthcare recruiters and begin the Israeli Ministry of Health's licensing process.

Following the reports, pro-Palestine campaigners condemned the event, as the UK government prepared further sanctions over Israeli settlement activity.

In a statement, Andy McDonald MP, Labour co-chair of the Britain-Palestine All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), said: “UK sanctions are currently making their way through parliament.”

He added: “When concluded, they will be capable of immediately closing down such events with full legal consequences for the organisers.”

The developments come after UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced a new sanctions package, the first since the government's September reset of its approach to Israeli actions in the West Bank, amid a surge in settler attacks on Palestinians and their property.

The government said sanctions against eight construction and property development companies would disrupt their financial flows and ability to support settlement construction in the West Bank.

The measures also target Tzav 9, an Israeli extremist group which has carried out blockades to prevent humanitarian aid from entering Gaza.