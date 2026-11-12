The UK Charity Commission has issued a warning to the Lewisham Islamic Centre reportedly over a sermon praying for Palestinians suffering under occupation, causing outrage in the Muslim community amid accusations of discrimination.

Zillur Rahman, a London-based solicitor, said that other charities had hosted events where prayers were said for the Israeli army, without any similar warning being issued.

“The Chief Rabbinate Trust, where the Chief Rabbi has been repeatedly making prayers for the IDF, expressing pride in the military of Israelall at a time when people were being slaughtered and killed in Gaza, without any qualification and at a time when the IDF were facing allegations of war crimes and genocide in the ICJ,” he told The New Arab

“Both are registered charities. Yet the Charity Commission seems to consider the prayer of the Imam to be inflammatory, but not the prayer of the Rabbi,” Rahman added.

The Charity Commission on Wednesday issued an official warning, asking the mosque to improve how it handles speakers and events hosted on site.

“The Commission opened a regulatory compliance case after complaints were raised about sermons delivered at the charity which also had adverse media coverage,” the statement said.

It said that it found misconduct and/or mismanagement during sermons that “included content that was inflammatory, divisive and not in the charity’s best interests”.

The warning was issued based on a khutbah, or religious sermon, that took place in October 2023, the same month that Israel launched its war on Gaza.

During the sermon, the imam prayed for the people of Palestine, including those in Jerusalem and Gaza. He called for their protection, healing, and asked God to deliver them from the oppression of "Zionists".

Lewisham Islamic Centre has challenged the warning from the UK Charity Commission, saying in a statement that worship at the mosque has been disproportionately scrutinised and penalised.

In the Islamic faith, imams and worshippers usually pray for the impoverished, the oppressed, those living through wars, and those experiencing any illness or hardship, particularly during Friday prayers.

The centre said it found it “profoundly troubling” that acts of Islamic worship, which reflected solidarity, compassion and religious responsibility felt by Muslims, would be scrutinised.

In its statement, the Islamic centre said the Commission "fails to note that by the date the sermon was given, more than 3,500 Palestinians had been murdered, with more than 1,000 unaccounted for under the rubble”.

The mosque added that Muslims should not be discouraged from expressing their concern for Palestinian lives and rights "because of the actions of Hamas or any other organisation," and they should not be penalised for condemning the actions of perpetrators during prayers.

The New Arab reached out to the Charity Commission for comment, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

‘Double standards’

The warning from the Charity Commission has received significant backlash in the Muslim community.

Rahman said there was clear discrimination, as the Muslim community represents 2.4% of all charities in the UK but makes up a very high percentage of the Charity Commission’s inquiries.

“With direct discrimination, you need to be able to show that you’ve been treated less favourably than another person in comparable circumstances of a different race/religion,” he said, adding that this had indeed been proven.

Several activists have pointed out that pro-Israel groups have been issuing complaints about mosques and the content of sermons, leading other Islamic centres to also receive similar complaints.

“The aim is to cause fear and for the community to self-censor,” Rahman said, warning that the development could have serious consequences and set a dangerous precedent, as the commission could come back and further sanction the mosque.

‘Dangerous precedent’

The wider intention of the complaint, and reported groups behind it, Rahman explained, was to deter other mosques from speaking out against injustice.

“If action can be taken against LIC as an example, the wider intention may well be to deter other centres from doing the same, out of fear that they too could face similar consequences,” he said.

The UK Charity Commission has also called on the mosque to implement a speaker’s policy, which would apply to all speakers.

“Equally concerning is the dangerous precedent this sets, with the Commission seemingly seeking to dictate which prayers we can and cannot make. Where does this end?” Rahman said.