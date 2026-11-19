The family of Yemeni national Sanhan Ali Sinan has appealed to authorities in the UAE for his release nearly two years after he was detained in Ajman without being formally charged or referred to court.

His family has also raised concerns about his deteriorating health, saying his diabetes is getting worse in prison.

His brother, Sinan Ali Sinan, told The New Arab that Sanhan was arrested on 13 December 2024 in circumstances that remain unclear, after he left his sister Hakima's home where he had been visiting for lunch.

The family only realised he was missing the following day. A few days later, they discovered that his rental car had accrued several fines after being left parked by a roadside.

The family doesn't know which authority carried out the arrest or in what circumstances, although his brother believes he was detained soon after leaving their sister's home.

Sanhan was legally resident in the UAE, where he had a licensed company and a work residency permit. He had chosen to live in Ajman because it was relatively affordable compared to Dubai.

Sinan said the last time he had communicated with his brother was three months ago, while the last contact he'd had with his family in Yemen was around two months ago. Their sister, who lives in the UAE, has been allowed monthly or bimonthly visits, he added, with her most recent visit occurred about a month ago.

However, these visits take place via a barrier, with officers present, and no discussion regarding his arrest permitted.

During these visits, Sanhan has repeatedly asked his sister to urge the family to pursue his case. However, any attempt to question him about the reasons for why he was arrested has led to the communication being cut off, Sanhan's brother told The New Arab.

The family has never been officially informed of the charges against him and, as far as they know, he has neither appeared before the public prosecution nor been referred to court.

Some former detainees told the family that Sanhan was questioned over suspected links to the Houthis, while others said he was interrogated about Facebook posts deemed offensive to Emirati figures. However, Sinan stressed that the allegations had not been confirmed by any official source and that the family could not verify them.

The family has contacted the UAE embassy in Germany requesting information on the case but were told only that they should appoint a lawyer in the UAE.

The family's urgency about Sanhan's wellbeing is also because he suffers from diabetes. His brother described his health in prison as "critical and unstable", saying the psychological pressure and anxiety caused by his prolonged detention were worsening his condition.

Sinan appealed to the UAE leadership to review his brother's case and secure his release so he could return to his family, adding that the family apologised for any offence Sanhan might have caused and was willing to put the matter behind them.

If his brother had committed any wrongdoing, Sinan said, the nearly two years he had spent in detention should be sufficient punishment.

The case has raised questions about the legal basis for Sanhan's continued detention and the absence of official information about the charges against him or the progress of his case.

The account of his arrest, detention conditions and the allegations against him is based on statements from his family, who are calling on the UAE authorities to clarify his legal status, ensure he receives proper medical care and either release him or refer his case to the competent judicial authorities.