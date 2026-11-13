The University of Toronto has pledged to take urgent steps to address reported increases in anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, and anti-Palestinian discrimination across its campuses, while rejecting the findings and recommendations of a report which accused the university of discrimination against the these groups.

A nearly 300-page report by its Muslim, Arab and Palestinian Discrimination Working Group (MAP DWG), which identified a "general pattern of over-policing and under-protecting" these communities. While acknowledging the existence of such discrimination on campus, the institution said the report "departs significantly from past equity reports in several ways".

The report drew on consultations with 85 individuals and small groups, alongside 525 survey responses from students, staff, faculty members and librarians.

Participants described experiences of harassment, derogatory comments, vandalism and online intimidation, as well as concerns about being monitored or targeted because of their research, activism or expressions of support for Palestine.

The report documented "experiences of ridicule and dismissal in classroom and work contexts for wearing a hijab or other markers of Muslim identity and belief".

Participants also reported being labelled "terrorist" and subjected to inappropriate jokes based on harmful stereotypes.

It further highlighted examples of anti-Palestinian discrimination, including the "vandalism of flyers and personal property, including materials and symbols expressing solidarity with Palestine and Palestinians".

The working group warned that such experiences had created a “chilling effect” on campus, discouraging students from expressing pro-Palestinian views in classrooms and deterring other members of the university community from participating in related activities and discussions.

This comes amid wider reports by rights groups of restrictions on Palestine solidarity among academics and students at universities around the world.

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The report also identified restrictions on freedom of expression and campus events, inconsistent procedures for handling complaints, and what participants viewed as double standards in the enforcement of rules governing protests and poster displays.

It noted repeated concerns over the university's successful legal action to remove a pro-Palestinian encampment from its campus two years ago.

Similarly, participants repeatedly raised concerns that “the university’s institutional commitment to radical, critical teaching and research suffers from a Palestine exception,” the report said.

“The most prevalent pattern we encountered, however, was a generalized ignorance of the histories, cultures, and lived experiences of Muslims, Arabs, and Palestinians, and the ways in which anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, and anti-Palestinian discrimination and harassment take shape,” it added.

“Relatedly, we learned about instances when innovative research or outreach activities on issues of interest to Muslim, Arab, or Palestinian members of the university were viewed as instances of antisemitism calling for disciplinary action.”

The report sets out 57 recommendations, including reviewing the university's safety and risk assessment criteria and how they are applied and ensuring that protests and poster displays are regulated without regard to their political content.

It also urged the university to provide administrators with clearer guidance on procedural fairness when handling complaints and deciding whether to cancel or postpone scheduled events.

Other proposals by the report that it advocated would help in addressing concerns include detecting potential bias in the university's partnerships with external organisations, including school boards that accept student-teacher placements and hospitals involved in affiliation agreements.

The report cited accounts from clinical faculty members who said they had “being cited for unprofessionalism when signing an open letter supporting medical workers in Gaza.”

It recommended that the university review its investment policies, including by considering “an absolute prohibition on investments that aid and/or abet violations of peremptory norms of international law”.

This proposal would align with the principles of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and would entail an institutional boycott of Israel, aimed at avoiding financial links to what is described by proponents as structural complicity in state policies, military doctrines and the occupation of Palestinian territories.

The consultations cited in the report also found that “what happens around the world has implications locally on our campus, in our hallways, and in our classrooms,” the report said.

“Our consultations began in 2025 as Israel continued its campaign of large-scale violence in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran," the report said.

"University members explained how their experiences on campus were refracted through this global conflict and its history,” it added.

Among the report's other proposals were reviewing the university's complaints procedures when third-party organisations, such as hospitals and autonomous student groups, are involved; providing more accessible spaces for daily prayer; and making academic investments in Palestinian Studies.

The university has since pledged to address discrimination against these communities and announced several immediate measures in response to the concerns raised.

However, it said it could not accept the report and its recommendations in their entirety, arguing that some proposals conflicted with collective agreements and protections for academic freedom, while others fell outside its remit.

The New Arab has approached the University of Toronto for comment.

The report comes amid growing international criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which has prompted widespread pro-Palestine demonstrations, including a global wave of student encampments at universities in 2024.

Critics have accused universities around the world, particularly in Western countries, of restricting expressions of solidarity with Palestinians among students and academics.

Reported measures have included dismantling protest encampments, imposing suspensions and campus bans, threatening to revoke academic qualifications and placing students' immigration status at risk.