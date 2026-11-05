Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Thursday that two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz in separate incidents, while South Korea said it will expand naval operations closer to the vital waterway.

The IRGC said the oil tankers caught fire after they attempted to use unauthorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

One of the tankers struck a mine while attempting to cross a passage south of the strait, while the other caught fire while exiting the route in the eastern part of the route.

The tugboat caught fire as it approached the second tanker to put out the fire.

The developments come as Iran has continued to severely restrict any movement through the waterway since late February after the US and Israel launched a joint war on Iran. Before the war, the vital waterway typically catered for one-fifth of global oil supplies.

Iran has attacked any ships it accuses of transiting without prior permission, while the US in response imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.

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South Korean unit to monitor waters near Hormuz

Meanwhile, South Korea said it was planning to expand the operations of its anti-piracy unit to waters closer to the Strait of Hormuz.

The defence ministry confirmed that the government will be submitting the motion to parliament, and that the Cheonghae unit’s area of operation will be 403 miles from the strait.

If parliament passes the motion, it still needs to be approved by President Lee Jae Myung and the cabinet.

It comes after pressure from US President Donald Trump for the country to provide support for the war on Iran. Trump has criticised South Korea several times for what he has called insufficient support for the Iran war.

A defence ministry official told reporters that the decision was to protect citizens and “safeguard our economic interests”.

“Operations will remain restricted to the open waters south of Oman, and the maritime patrol aircraft will be prohibited from targeting or monitoring Iranian territory, territorial waters or the interior of the strait of Hormuz during their missions,” the official, who was not named, added.

President Lee vowed in April to help safeguard shipping during talks led by the UK and France. He also said he would avoid any deployment that could draw South Korea into the war.

In a separate development, Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Albusaidi, and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, held a phone call where they discussed the importance of moving to de-escalate tensions.

The two ministers agreed that there should be arrangements made to ensure the safety of maritime corridors and joint technical mechanisms to secure the flow of international trade and energy.