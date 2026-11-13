Bilal Erdogan, the son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, landed in Lebanon on Thursday for a three-day visit seen as a sign of Beirut’s growing openness to Turkish engagement and Ankara’s expanding soft power in the country.

His visit comes as Turkey seeks to strengthen its presence in Lebanon, building on longstanding cultural, social and economic ties, particularly in predominantly Sunni areas in the north such as Tripoli and Akkar.

While Turkish officials have presented the trip as an exercise in social and civil engagement rather than a political mission targeting any particular Lebanese community, Bilal's proximity to the Turkish president and his meetings with senior Lebanese officials have drawn attention to its wider significance.

Bilal chairs the board of trustees of the Foundation for the Dissemination of Knowledge, known as ILIM Yayma Vakfi, and has played an influential role in building links between Turkish non-governmental organisations and communities abroad.

Speaking to The New Arab, Turkish analyst Omer Ozkizilcik said the visit should primarily be understood as an effort to strengthen Turkey's non-governmental and cultural ties in Lebanon. Bilal regularly visits different countries with cultural or sporting agendas and has been influential in developing connections through Turkey's NGO community, he said.

But his meetings with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and other political and religious figures also point to a broader diplomatic dimension, Ozkizilcik added.

During their meeting on Thursday, Aoun said Lebanon hoped Lebanese-Turkish relations would enter a new phase of cooperation and partnership, particularly in investment, reconstruction, trade, tourism and infrastructure. Bilal said Turkey supported the Lebanese authorities' efforts to extend state sovereignty over all its territory through the country's armed forces.

Earlier reports had suggested Bilal’s visit to Lebanon could pave the way for a potential visit by his father, the Turkish leader.

Tripoli, Kouachra, and Turkey's cultural footprint

On Friday, Bilal continued his visit to Lebanon in Tripoli, where he was welcomed by a large gathering of political, religious and local figures, as well as members of the public. Banners and pictures welcoming Bilal, bearing messages in both Arabic and Turkish, were already on display across Tripoli and along the roads leading to the city on Thursday.

His first stop was the Mansouri Great Mosque, where he met Tripoli Mufti Sheikh Mohammed Imam and other local figures. He toured the city's old souks, the Mevlevi lodge, Tripoli Citadel and several mosques with Ottoman architectural features. Bilal also met Salma Sibai, a granddaughter of Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II, who ruled from 1876 to 1909.

His programme is expected to continue on Saturday with a visit to the northern border village of Kouachra in Akkar, where he is due to meet residents of Turkmen descent. He will then return to Beirut for a meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who is hosting a lunch in his honour to mark the end of his visit.

Tripoli is a particularly significant stop on Bilal's itinerary, reflecting both its historical connections with Turkey and its potential economic importance. Lebanon’s second-largest city has a predominantly Sunni population and a deep Ottoman heritage.

Turkey has expanded its cultural, educational and charitable activities in Tripoli and the Akkar district in recent years, including the rehabilitation of Ottoman-era heritage sites and support for educational and health institutions in some of Lebanon's poorest areas.

Beyond its Ottoman heritage, Tripoli has economic assets that could feature in closer Lebanese-Turkish cooperation, including its port, special economic zone and the Rashid Karami International Fair. Its geographical position also gives it potential as a transit point connecting Lebanon and Turkey with Arab markets through Syria.

Together, these historical, social and economic links provide Ankara with an established base from which to deepen its presence in northern Lebanon. Bilal’s visit offers an opportunity to reinforce those ties while signalling that Turkey’s ambitions in Lebanon may extend beyond cultural engagement into closer political and defence relations.

Lebanon’s importance for regional stability

Lebanon has become increasingly important to Ankara amid changes in the regional balance of power following the fall of Bashar al-Assad and his totalitarian regime in Syria nearly two years ago, Ozkizilcik told TNA.

During a meeting with Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Beirut Elias Audi on Thursday, Bilal stressed the historical and cultural ties between Lebanon and Turkey, affirming Ankara’s readiness to support its neighbour.

He also called on the Lebanese to unite in determining their country's future and prioritise national interests over those of external parties.

"Turkey understands that Lebanon is an important puzzle piece to achieve stability and security in the Middle East," he told TNA.

With Iranian and Saudi influence in the region having diminished, in his assessment, Turkey sees an opportunity to expand its reach in Lebanon. He also argued that closer ties with Beirut could carry strategic value amid Ankara's rivalry with Israel.

Ozkizilcik did not, however, expect Turkey’s outreach to Lebanon to have a significant impact on disputes in the eastern Mediterranean.

Despite Ankara's interest in closer ties with Beirut, the two countries' regional interests do not always align. In November 2025, Turkey criticised Lebanon’s renewed maritime delineation agreement with Cyprus, arguing that it disregarded the rights of Turkish Cypriots. Turkey is the only country to recognise the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkey had said the agreement concerned an area outside its registered continental shelf but maintained that it had implications for the wider Cyprus dispute.

Bolstering defence ties

Ozkizilcik added that Turkish influence in Lebanon could become an important geopolitical asset, particularly given what he described as the Turkish president’s strong popularity among the country’s Sunni community.

The diplomatic dimension of Turkey’s outreach has also been reflected in a defence cooperation measure approved by the Lebanese parliament on Thursday. Lawmakers passed a bill authorising the conclusion of an agreement on cooperation in military financial affairs and a protocol for a cash support project between the Lebanese and Turkish governments.

The agreement covers 100 million Turkish liras—equivalent to nearly $3 million—over five years, and provides for the exchange of expertise and equipment and other needs of the Lebanese army, according to parliamentary Finance and Budget Committee chairman Ibrahim Kanaan.

Ozkizilcik described the measure as limited in scope but said it could pave the way for a broader Turkish defence partnership with Lebanon in the future.

He viewed it as an investment in future cooperation rather than a development likely to have an immediate impact.

Turkey has also sought a role in a future multinational peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon to replace UNIFIL when its mandate expires at the end of this year. Israel, which continues to occupy swathes of southern Lebanon, is believed to oppose Turkish involvement amid tensions between the two countries.