Turkey's parliament ratified a regional defence pact involving Saudi Arabia and Pakistan overnight, state media reported.

The three countries signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August, committing them to come to one another's aid if any member is attacked.

The pact links NATO member Turkey, which has the alliance's second-largest army, with Pakistan, the Islamic world's only nuclear-armed state, and Saudi Arabia, the Gulf's leading power.

Lawmakers approved the measure by 279 votes to 119, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

During parliamentary debates, ruling AKP lawmaker Ziya Altunyaldiz said the agreement was not directed against any third country and was intended to prevent conflicts rather than escalate them, Anadolu reported.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting cities, oil facilities and shipping since fighting in the impoverished country's civil war intensified again in July.